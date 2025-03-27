Bacardi-Martini, Inc.: Emma Fox, Newly Appointed Global VP for MARTINI & ST-GERMAIN, Celebrates Her Role Championing the Spritz Occasion

This Women's Month, Bacardi shines a spotlight on Global VP Emma Fox, who, having helped bring a fresh take to the world of Spritz with the ST-GERMAIN Spritz, was recently appointed to also lead Global Marketing for MARTINI, one of the most iconic brands in the world of drinks.

The growing trend for lighter tasting cocktails, that are lower in alcohol, has helped the rise of the Spritz. In the 2025 Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report, the Spritz was ranked as number three in the list of most popular cocktails with only the Mojito and Margarita more popular. Now, with her new responsibility for helping to drive the growth of MARTINI and the introduction this summer of the brand's new signature drink, the MARTINI Bianco Spritz, Emma Fox is truly championing the Spritz occasion.

What's a typical day like for you?

I love that no day is ever the same. In my new role as Global VP for MARTINI & ST-GERMAIN, one day I can be out talking to our commercial leaders about their plans for the coming year and the next I can be meeting the owners of beautiful bars in cities like Paris, Madrid or London, or speaking to our fabulous MARTINI team in Italy, about the harvesting of our botanical ingredients for our classic MARTINI vermouth.

When you started in marketing, did you picture yourself here?

I have enjoyed a varied career in the hospitality industry. It's always a place I've enjoyed, whether I've been working behind the bar or in front of it.

Working for Bacardi, it's a real privilege to know our drinks are part of special moments in people's lives, both big and small, and I am in awe of the amazing talent working in bars who create these beautiful experiences for people to enjoy. It really is an art form and it's personal!

What is your favorite thing about your job?

What I love about Bacardi is that as a family-owned company it's deeply personal, from the relationships you build to the results you deliver. And I love that I get to work with so many different people in many different roles across the Bacardi business and across the world. We treat Bacardi like our own business and each of us can make a real difference.

There is also nothing more exciting than seeing great work go out the door and make a difference to our business. When I'm sitting in a bar and I hear someone order a cocktail made with ST-GERMAIN or MARTINI or friends discover a great drink with MARTINI Non-Alcoholic Vibrante, it genuinely makes my day.

What is the best advice you've ever received?

I've had a lot of good and not so good advice, but these four stand out for me…

You don't need to dim other people's light to shine. We spend a lot of time working together so surround yourself with people you trust and value. The best teams are ones that have a mix of talents, experiences and background. We should not be carbon copies of each other, if we want to understand the world around us. Keep it simple. The best ideas in the world won't get off the page if no one understands them.

If you could enjoy a spritz with any historical figure, who would it be and where?

Since I'm new to the wonderful world of MARTINI I would love to travel back in time to the 1860s and enjoy a spritz or two with the brand's founders, entrepreneur Alessandro Martini and master herbalist Luigi Rossi, at the home of MARTINI in Pessione, Italy. Imagine the stories!

What is your proudest career achievement?

The journey on ST-GERMAIN is something I'm truly proud of. It's been a transformational time for the brand and for me personally - it's really helped me define the type of leader I want to be. Looking forwards, it's the honor of beginning a new era for MARTINI, a true drinks industry icon. Cheers!

- ENDS -

Please drink responsibly.

Media contact

Andrew Carney, Corporate Communications Director, Europe, Latin America & the Caribbean

acarney@bacardi.com

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the world's largest privately held international spirits company, produces, markets, and distributes spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, PATRÓN® tequila, GREY GOOSE® vodka, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S® Scotch whisky, D'USSÉ® Cognac, ANGEL'S ENVY® American straight whiskey, and ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur. Founded more than 163 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs more than 8,000, operates production facilities in 11 countries and territories, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit http://www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About MARTINI

One of the most iconic brands in the world, MARTINI® is the leading name in Italian winemaking and a purveyor of the highest quality vermouths and sparkling wines. The award-winning, vibrant and bittersweet taste of the MARTINI range is the result of secret blends of more than 40 botanicals sourced from the finest locations across the globe. First created in 1863 in Turin, Italy, the MARTINI portfolio today includes: MARTINI Bianco, Rosso, Fiero, Rosato & Extra Dry, MARTINI Non-Alcoholic Vibrante & Floreale, MARTINI Asti, Prosecco & Rose´ Extra Dry. For more information, please visit www.martini.com.

MARTINI AND THE BALL & BAR LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS.

About ST-GERMAIN elderflower liqueur

ST-GERMAIN is a French liqueur made using fresh, wild, handpicked elderflower blossoms. ST-GERMAIN brings a dash of inspiration and a touch of something playful and unexpected to your favorite cocktail, be that a Hugo Spritz, Margarita, Elderfashioned, Royale or a creation of your own design. The fresh, wild elderflowers help give ST-GERMAIN its distinctive sweet, bright and light taste that is unforgettable once tasted: indulgent, yet delicate with a sweetness, and hints of honeysuckle and pear. Gently blended in France using the Savoir-Faire of our Master Liqueurist and Master of Botanicals, ST-GERMAIN is acclaimed for its uncanny ability to add a universally delicious twist to any cocktail. ST-GERMAIN has received some of the highest accolades in the spirits industry and has been heralded as one of the most influential cocktail components of the last decade. Please visit: www.stgermainliqueur.com.

ST-GERMAIN, ITS TRADE DRESS AND VIE PARISIENNE EN BOUTEILLE ARE TRADEMARKS.

MARTINI and the ST-GERMAIN elderflower liqueur brands are part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bacardi-Martini, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bacardi-limited

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire