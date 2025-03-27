Regulatory News:

The 2024 Universal Registration Document of Verallia (Paris:VRLA) has been filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) in ESEF format on March 27, 2025.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document is available to the public, free of charge under the conditions provided by applicable regulations and may be consulted on the "Investors" page of the Group's website (www.verallia.com), in the "Regulated Information" section, as well as on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

The 2024 Universal Registration Document notably includes:

the 2024 annual financial report;

- the Board of Directors' annual management report;

- the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance;

- a description of the share buy-back program; and

- the sustainability report.

About Verallia

At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We work together with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop new, beneficial and sustainable solutions for all.

With almost 11,000 employees and 35 glass production facilities in 12 countries, we are the European leader and world's third-largest producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products. We offer innovative, customised and environmentally friendly solutions to over 10,000 businesses worldwide. Verallia produced more than 16 billion glass bottles and jars and recorded revenue of €3.5 billion in 2024.

Verallia's CSR strategy has been awarded the Ecovadis Platinum Medal, placing the Group in the top 1% of companies assessed by Ecovadis. Our CO2 emissions reduction target of -46% on scopes 1 and 2 between 2019 and 2030 has been validated by SBTi (Science Based Targets Initiative). It is in line with the trajectory of limiting global warming to 1.5° C set by the Paris Agreement.

Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and trades on the following indices: CAC SBT 1.5°, STOXX600, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable.

Contacts:

Verallia investor relations

David Placet david.placet@verallia.com