Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2025) - Resource Centrix Holdings Inc. (CSE: RECE) (the "Company"), would like to clarify the number of shares to be issued for the ten-for-one share split of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (the "Subdivision") for the Company's shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 1, 2025 (the "Record Date"). In the previous two press releases disseminated on March 25, 2025 and March 26, 2025 it incorrectly announced shareholders holding shares as of the Record Date (now April 1, 2025) "will receive will receive one additional share for each share held" but the correct wording should have stated "will receive nine (9) additional shares for each share held" on such date.

The Company would like to clarify that all shareholders holding shares as of the close of business on the Record Date of April 1, 2025 will receive nine (9) additional shares for each share held on on the Record Date.

All other details remain the same as previously announced.

