Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA, rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by Fitch), a global leader in bioanalytical testing, announces that it has successfully raised €400m in its latest Euro hybrid bond public issuance. The transaction was well received and more than 3x times over-subscribed.

This new series of bonds has no specified maturity date and is accounted for as 100% equity according to international financial reporting standards (IFRS) and 50% equity with the rating agencies Moody's and Fitch. It will bear a fixed annual coupon of 5.75% for the first 7 years (until 4 April 2032) with a first call date on 4 January 2032, upon which date Eurofins can elect to repay the bonds.

This issuance enables Eurofins to maintain its targeted capital structure that includes an adequate level of hybrid capital of €1bn to support its targeted range of financial leverage of 1.5-2.5x. The bonds' proceeds can be used for the repayment of the hybrid bonds (ISIN: XS1716945586) callable on 13 November 2025, and currently under a tender offer until 02 April 2025 inclusive, as well as for general corporate purposes. Outside of the planned repayment of Schuldschein loans, totalling €234m maturing in July and October 2025, Eurofins has no major refinancing requirements until the outstanding €302m senior Eurobonds become due for repayment on 17 July 2026.

Comment from Dr Gilles Martin, Eurofins CEO: "The successful issuance of our new €400m hybrid bond reinforces Eurofins' strong balance sheet and confirms investor confidence in Eurofins' profitability and cash flow growth trends."

The bonds will be listed from their issue date (4 April 2025) on the regulated market of the Luxembourg stock exchange (ISIN XS3038659267). The bonds are not registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in (i) the United States (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless registered under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from such registration nor (ii) in any other jurisdiction where it is unlawful to do so.

Notes to Editors:

About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. The Eurofins Scientific SE network of independent companies believes that it is a global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing and in discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and agroscience contract research services. It is also one of the market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, and in the support of clinical studies, as well as in biopharma contract development and manufacturing. It also has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing and in-vitro diagnostic products.

With ca. 63,000 staff across a decentralised and entrepreneurial network of more than 950 laboratories in over 1,000 companies in 60 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services and in-vitro diagnostic products.

Eurofins companies' broad range of services are important for the health and safety of people and our planet. The ongoing investment to become fully digital and maintain the best network of state-of-the-art laboratories and equipment supports our objective to provide our customers with high-quality services, innovative solutions and accurate results in the best possible turnaround time (TAT). Eurofins companies are well positioned to support clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities as well as the evolving requirements of healthcare practitioners around the world.

The Eurofins network has grown very strongly since its inception and its strategy is to continue expanding its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, its companies draw on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer their clients unique analytical solutions.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific SE are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0014000MR3, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

Until it has been lawfully made public widely by Eurofins Scientific SE through approved distribution channels, this document contains inside information for the purpose of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse, as amended.

Important disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgment of Eurofins Scientific SE's management as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur. Eurofins Scientific SE disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and estimates are made based on the information available to the Company's management as of the date of publication, but no guarantees can be made as to their completeness or validity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250327544764/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please visit www.eurofins.com or contact:

Investor Relations

Eurofins Scientific SE

Phone: +32 2 766 1620

E-mail: ir@sc.eurofinseu.com