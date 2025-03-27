Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2025) - KO Gold Inc. (CSE: KOG) ("KO Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units ("Units") to be issued at a price of C$0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds up to C$2,000,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share at a price of C$0.25 for a period of two (2) years from issuance.

Proceeds received from the Private Placement will be used for general working capital purposes and to fund the Company's ongoing exploration and drilling programs in the Otago Gold District in New Zealand.

Finder's fees of cash and Warrants issued on the same terms as noted above may be paid to qualified parties. All securities will be will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from issuance.

Drilling Program Update - Otago Gold District

The Company plans to complete reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drill holes on its Carrick, Hyde, Smylers, and Glenpark exploration permits as soon as a drilling contractor has been selected, and all drilling permits and private land access agreements have been obtained. This drilling program will focus on:

(1) Priority: the discovery of high-grade mineralized shear zones or lode gold within the Carrick Goldfield, which is located southwest of Santana Minerals Rise & Shine Shear Zone ("RSSZ") of the Bendigo-Ophir Project, and

(2) Testing the mineralized extensions of the Hyde-Macraes Shear Zone ("HMSZ") adjacent to OceanaGold's active Macraes Gold Mine (Figure 1).

Figure 1: KO Gold's permits in Otago Gold District, New Zealand



Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared and approved by Paul Ténière, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and Director of KO Gold, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About KO Gold Inc.

KO Gold is a Canadian junior exploration company listed on the CSE under "KOG". The Company's strategy is to acquire and explore highly prospective gold properties within the Otago Gold District in New Zealand. KO Gold has eight 100%-owned prospecting and exploration permits within the Otago Gold District for a combined land package of 740 km2. The Company's Smylers and Glenpark EPs are located adjacent to OceanaGold's Macraes Gold Mine and the Carrick EP hosts the historic Carrick Goldfield which holds promise as a significant gold deposit near Santana Minerals' Bendigo-Ophir Gold Project. KO Gold has spent over C$3M in exploration and drilling on its permits in the Otago Gold District over the past five years including RC and diamond drilling on its Smylers EP.

