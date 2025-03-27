Interactive Strength Inc. 's FORME Named an Exclusive Wellness Partner for Virgin Atlantic's New Clubhouse at LAX

Partnership Raises FORME's Visibility with Affluent Customers, Highlights Brand's Seamless Integration into Premium Hospitality and Travel Environments

Installation adds to Hospitality Customers such as Four Seasons, Bulgari and Mandalay Bay Resort

Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) ("TRNR" or the "Company"), maker of innovative specialty fitness equipment under the FORME and CLMBR brands, today announced that FORME has been selected as an exclusive wellness partner for Virgin Atlantic's newly launched Clubhouse at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The partnership places the award-winning FORME Studio at the center of Virgin Atlantic's new Zen Den, an immersive wellness space within the airline's premium Clubhouse lounge. The Studio brings a curated selection of movement, mindfulness, and recovery sessions in a custom-branded experience designed exclusively for Virgin Atlantic, making the Zen Den the perfect space for travelers to relax and recharge before their flight.

"This partnership with Virgin Atlantic highlights how FORME seamlessly integrates into premium hospitality and travel environments," said Trent Ward, CEO of Interactive Strength, Inc. "It demonstrates our ability to deliver elevated fitness and wellness experiences in a format that enhances the guest experience while meeting the unique needs of our partners and the demands of each space."

The custom FORME Studio experience includes:

A branded, interactive interface tailored to Virgin Atlantic's wellness-forward design vision

A personalized welcome video from Sir Richard Branson

Curated content selections across Mind, Body and Spirit categories

A post-session summary screen to complete the guest experience

Virgin Atlantic formally unveiled the new Clubhouse and Zen Den this week. Media assets and additional information about the lounge experience are available in Virgin Atlantic's full announcement here.

TRNR Investor Contact

ir@interactivestrength.com

TRNR Media Contact

forme@jacktaylorpr.com

About Interactive Strength Inc.

Interactive Strength Inc. produces innovative specialty fitness equipment and digital fitness services under two main brands: 1) CLMBR and 2) FORME. Interactive Strength Inc. is listed on NASDAQ (symbol:TRNR).

CLMBR is a vertical climbing machine that offers an efficient and effective full-body strength and cardio workout. CLMBR's design is compact and easy to move - making it perfect for commercial or in-home use. With its low impact and ergonomic movement, CLMBR is safe for most ages and levels of ability and can be found at gyms and fitness studios, hotels, and physical therapy facilities, as well as available for consumers at home. www.clmbr.com.

FORME is a digital fitness platform that combines premium smart home gyms with live virtual personal training and coaching to deliver an immersive experience and better outcomes for both consumers and trainers. FORME delivers an immersive and dynamic at-home fitness experience through two connected hardware products: 1. The FORME Studio (fitness mirror) and 2. The FORME Studio Lift (fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance). In addition to the company's connected fitness hardware products, FORME offers expert personal training and health coaching in different formats and price points through Video On-Demand, Custom Training, and Live 1:1 virtual personal training. www.formelife.com.

Channels for Disclosure of Information

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, we announce material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), press releases, company blog posts, public conference calls, and webcasts, as well as via our investor relations website. Any updates to the list of disclosure channels through which we may announce information will be posted on the investor relations page on our website. The inclusion of our website address or the address of any third-party sites in this press release are intended as inactive textual references only.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target," "trajectory" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: future acquisitions and the Company's ability to complete them. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risk and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; our future capital needs and ability to obtain additional financing to fund our operations; our ability to continue as a "going concern" the growth rate, if any, of our business and revenue and our ability to manage any such growth; risks related to our subscription or any future revenue model; our limited operating history; our ability to compete successfully; fluctuations in our operating results and factors affecting the same; our reliance on sales of our Forme Studio equipment and CLMBR equipment; our ability to sustain competitive pricing levels; the growth rate, if any, of our target markets and our industry; the ability of our customers to obtain financing to purchase our products; our ability to forecast demand for our products and services, anticipate consumer preferences, and manage our inventory; our ability to attract and retain members, personal trainers, health coaches, and fitness instructors; our ability to expand our commercial and corporate wellness business; unforeseen costs and potential liability in connection with our products and services; our dependence on third-party systems and services; and risks related to potential acquisitions, intellectual property, litigation, dependence on key personnel, privacy, cybersecurity, and other regulatory, tax, and accounting matters, and international operations (including the impact of any geopolitical risks such as regional unrest or outbreak of hostilities or war), as well as the risks and uncertainties discussed in our most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings and as detailed from time to time in our SEC filings. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements set forth in this release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by the Company will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequence to or effects on the Company or its business or operations. These forward-looking statements reflect our management's beliefs and views with respect to future events and are based on estimates and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements set forth in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

SOURCE: Interactive Strength Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire