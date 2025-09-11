Interactive Strength Inc. Updates FAQ's About Increased Guidance to $80M Pro Forma Revenue, Sportstech and TRNR's $50M Digital Asset Treasury

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) ("TRNR" or the "Company"), maker of innovative specialty fitness equipment under the Wattbike, CLMBR and FORME brands and pending acquirer of Sportstech, today announced that it has updated its investor FAQ's on its investor website in response to shareholder questions about its increased guidance, recently announced Sportstech results and upcoming AGM proposals.

For more commentary, information and details on the rationale for and structure of the expected acquisition, please see TRNR's investor presentation on the Company's investor website as well as its required filings with the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).

TRNR Investor Contact

ir@interactivestrength.com

About Interactive Strength Inc.:

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) has established a leading portfolio of premium fitness brands - Wattbike, CLMBR, and FORME - that combine advanced hardware, smart technology, and immersive content to deliver exceptional training experiences for both commercial and home use.

Wattbike offers a range of high-performance indoor bikes that set the global standard in cycling. Known for unmatched accuracy, realistic ride feel, and advanced performance tracking, Wattbike is trusted by elite athletes, national teams, and fitness enthusiasts around the world.

CLMBR redefines the next-generation vertical climbing experience through its patented open-frame design and immersive touchscreen, delivering a high-intensity, low-impact workout that's both efficient and effective.

FORME delivers strength, mobility, and recovery training through immersive content, performance-grade hardware, and expert coaching. Its wall-mounted systems include the Studio, a smart fitness mirror for guided programming and live 1:1 personal training, and the Lift, which adds smart resistance cable training-ideal for high-performance environments and sport-specific development.

From elite performance to everyday wellness, our ecosystem of performance-focused solutions delivers data-driven outcomes for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and commercial operators.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release includes certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and reflect management's assumptions, views, plans, objectives and projections about the future. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe", "project", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "strategy", "future", "opportunity", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "would", "will be", "will continue", "will likely result" or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the possibility of acquiring future businesses or completing the referenced pending transactions in a timely manner or at all, the performance or revenue growth of those businesses, the potential insulation from losses or potential gains related to cryptocurrencies or the commentary about the potential benefits or drawbacks of voting for a proposal at the Company's AGM or the impact of reverse splits, Nasdaq listing rules or whether future payments in cash or common equity for acquisitions is more preferable or attractive. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Company. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: whether ATW Partners and / or DWF Labs will invest further amounts, other US publicly listed companies' crypto strategies, and the price of $FET tokens. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. To the extent permitted under applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

