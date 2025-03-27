Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2025) - NamSys Inc. (TSXV: CTZ), a leading provider of technology for cash processing and transportation, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 ended January 31st. All amounts referenced herein are in Canadian dollars.

First Quarter Highlights (for the three months ended January 31, 2025 compared to January 31, 2024)

Revenue of $1,941,613, compared to $1,584,272, an improvement of 23%.

Net income for the quarter was up 65% to $701,985 ($0.03 per share) from $425,584 ($0.02 per share).

Gross margin of 65% and operating margin of 41%.

"Our strong first-quarter performance highlights the momentum of our business and the dedication of our employees. Their hard work and commitment have been key drivers of our success. As we move forward, we remain focused on creating value for our customers and shareholders," said Christie Gray, COO.

The financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal quarter ended January 31st, 2025 are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

NamSys Inc. products are designed to bring efficiency to the processing of currency and other value instruments in retailers, financial institutions, and cash-in-transit providers. NamSys' proprietary systems for this market are sold as software-as-a-service subscriptions and operate in the public cloud service providers.

