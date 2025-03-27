Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2025) - Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an expansion of its land holdings at the Copper Dome Project (the "Project" or "Property"), Princeton, British Columbia.

The new claim group, consisting of 1,728 hectares and termed Copper Dome East, was staked by the Company and is contiguous to the Copper Dome Project. The area will be explored for porphyry copper and molybdenum mineralization.

The staking covers an area where historical fieldwork identified two significant mobile metal ion (MMI) anomalies. The first, a copper-silver anomaly approximately 2900 metres long by 1300 to 1900 metres wide, oriented in a northwest-southwest direction. The second, a molybdenum anomaly approximately 2100 metres long by 400 to 900 metres wide, oriented in a north/northwest to south/southwest direction.

The size of the land position at Copper Dome has now increased to 7,997 hectares.

The Company's near-term focus continues to be the Boundary Zone located immediately south of Copper Mountain Mine and 1.5kms from the mine's super pit. The Company is in the process of receiving its drill permit, which it anticipates shortly.

About Canada One

Canada One is a premier resource exploration company operating in Canada. From exploration to discovery to resource development, the Company is focused on creating growth and generating value for its investors and communities as it meets the growing global demand for critical metals. Copper Dome is the Company's flagship project with its northern border situated 1.5kms from Hudbay Mineral's Copper Mountain Mine deposits.

About the Copper Dome Project

The Project lies within the lower portion of the Quesnel Trough porphyry belt, a well-established mining district. The belt extends north from the Copper Mountain Mine, through the Elk, Brenda, Craigmont, Highland Valley, and New Afton mines. Previous drilling on the property has confirmed the presence of high-grade copper associated with northeast running geological structures similar to those seen at the Copper Mountain Mine:

Past exploration has identified the presence of palladium (Pd), platinum (Pt) and gold (Au) mineralization on the Property

Multiple zones of mineralization have been discovered on the Property to date

Excellent infrastructure provides year-round access with low-cost exploration and low jurisdictional risk

Past exploration includes, airborne magnetics flown over the entire Project, 51km of induced polarization (IP) surveyed over areas of interest, Airborne Magnetics and electro-magnetics (EM) surveyed over half of the Project area, 2,253 soil and 378 rock samples collected, over 8900m of diamond drilling and over 1km of trenching

