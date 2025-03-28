HONG KONG, Mar 28, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - China's consumer market has shown strong resilience, driven by policy guidance and demand release. In 2024, domestic consumer market vitality strengthened as consumer enthusiasm grew steadily, and experts predict that consumption will maintain a trend of stable growth in 2025.Against this backdrop of steady growth in the consumer market, DPC Dash - Domino's Pizza China released its full-year earnings results on March 27, 2025, reaffirming its leading position in the Chinese pizza market with an impressive report card that combines scale and quality. In 2024, DPC Dash, Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China, achieved sustainable growth and profitability in the promising Chinese pizza market driven by its 4D strategy: Development, Delicious Pizza at Value, Delivery, and Digital. The company's annual revenues reached RMB4.31 billion, a year-on-year increase of 41.4%, and adjusted net profit surged 1,394.2% year-on-year, with the Company achieving both positive annual as-reported and adjusted net profit for the first time.Strategic Deepening: Full-Chain Competitiveness from Store Network to DigitalizationDPC Dash's growth momentum stems from its continuous deepening of the 4D strategy. In terms of store network development, the company adopted a "go deeper, go broader" store network strategy, with a net increase of 240 stores throughout the year and nearly 90% of new stores located in cities outside of the top tier, bringing the total number of stores to over 1,008, covering 39 cities in mainland China. The accelerated expansion of the store network reflects DPC Dash's strong confidence in seizing market opportunities. According to Frost & Sullivan data, DPC Dash ranked second in pizza sales nationwide in 2024. As of December 31, 2024, the Chinese mainland market ranked as the third-largest Domino's Pizza international market by store count.At the beginning of 2025, the Company's entry into six new cities, including Nanchang and Yantai, further expanded the national market layout, demonstrating the company's ongoing commitment to its expansion strategy. DPC Dash announced plans to open approximately 300 new stores in 2025. From early 2025 to March 14, 2025, it has opened an additional 82 stores, with 26 stores under construction, and 62 stores signed, securing 56% of its annual opening target and placing the Company firmly on track to complete the high-quality store expansion plan on schedule.Meanwhile, new stores in new cities are showing strong sales momentum, gradually enhancing the brand's influence. The Shenyang debut store set a new global record with approximately RMB11.1 million in revenue during its first month. The payback periods for the 80 new stores that opened in 18 new cities between December 2023 and December 2024 average 12 months. As of early 2025, DPC Dash holds all 40 top positions in Domino's global system for first 30-day sales, proving the brand's explosive appeal in mainland Chinese cities. Both store-level and company-level profitability indicators have significantly improved, with store-level operating profit and store-level operating profit margin continuing to grow, while adjusted net profit improved nearly tenfold.A robust product portfolio and operational efficiency synergy combine to provide another growth engine for DPC Dash. Through innovative combinations of 30 pizza varieties and approximately 20 crust options, DPC Dash accurately captures local consumer preferences, driving repeat purchases among young customers with various popular crusts. Due to high dine-in and carry-out demand in new markets, the Company suspended delivery services temporarily at some locations to meet consumers' needs, with plans to gradually resume them at appropriate times, which also provides a potential source of future growth. Relying on central kitchens and a digital delivery system, DPC Dash's "30-minute delivery" and supply chain efficiency optimization not only ensures user experience but also drives store-level operating profit margin up to 14.5%.A breakthrough in digital capabilities is another highlight. In 2024, the company won several awards, including the Best Digitalization Award (Food and Dining Category) at the 15th Tiger Roar Awards and Top 20 Digitalized Enterprise by CDIE 2024. The digital-driven order system and refined operations of over 24.5 million members continuously improve labor efficiency and store efficiency. Classic promotional activities such as "Crazy Tuesday & Wednesday" and "Mega Week (BOGO)" on its self-operated online ordering channels in select cities, along with multiple limited-time brand collaboration activities with Tencent, NetEase and others, further enhanced consumer goodwill and strengthened consumer-brand interaction in 2024. Additionally, the intelligent transformation of the supply chain infrastructure will gradually reduce costs, providing underlying support for profitability improvement.Industry Resonance: Positioning in the Hundred-Billion Market, Globalization and Localization Progress TogetherDPC Dash's explosive growth is closely intertwined with the release of industry dividends. According to data from industry research reports, the scale of China's pizza market is expected to reach RMB60.8 billion in 2025 and exceed RMB77.1 billion in 2027, with a compound annual growth rate of 15%. The online market opportunities are opening up incremental space for leading brands. In 2022, the online share of China's pizza industry surpassed offline at 58.1%, and the industry will further accelerate its digital transformation. DPC Dash continues to expand its market share with its first-mover advantage in the digital delivery system.The combination of global resources and localized innovation further strengthens its competitive advantages. Backed by the brand reputation and R&D experience of over 21,300 Domino's Pizza stores worldwide, the company can bring a global experience through signature products while offering localized flavors for Chinese consumers. This "international gene plus local operation" model creates a dual moat in brand recognition and product adaptability.Future Blueprint: Dual Symphony of Scale Expansion and Deepening EfficiencyIn 2024, DPC Dash successfully opened its 1,000th store in Chengdu, Sichuan, marking an important milestone in the company's development history. Standing on the milestone of its first thousand stores, DPC Dash is accelerating towards the next stage.Recognition from the capital market also injects confidence into the Company's sustainable development . In 2024, it was selected as a constituent stock for the Hong Kong Hang Seng Composite Index, and included in both the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect Program and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Program.DPC Dash was also included in New Fortune's "2024 Best Hong Kong Listed Companies" ranking, and received the 2023 Best IPO Award from China Financial Market 2024 and other accolades. Since its IPO in 2023, as of the date of this article, the Company's stock price has risen nearly 120% from the issue price of HK$46, with a market capitalization exceeding HK$13 billion. Its liquidity has also significantly improved. As industry concentration increases and consumption upgrade trends deepen, DPC Dash, with its strategic determination and execution capabilities, is positioned to continue to lead in the hundred-billion market, writing a new chapter of steady growth.Source: DPC Dash LtdCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.