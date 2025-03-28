NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Bio-Thera Solutions and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories SA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY), announced that they have reached commercialization and license agreements for BAT2206, a proposed Stelara biosimilar, and BAT2506, a proposed Simponi biosimilar.As per the agreement, Bio-Thera will maintain responsibility for development, manufacturing, and supply of BAT2206 and BAT2506. Dr. Reddy's will be responsible for seeking regulatory approvals as well as commercialization in the licensed territories in Southeast Asia, including Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam. In addition, Dr. Reddy's will also receive the exclusive commercial rights to BAT2206 in Colombia.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX