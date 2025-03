Pharming Group N.V.: Pharming Group to participate in April investor conferences

Leiden, the Netherlands, March 28, 2025: Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that Pharming's management will participate in the following investor conferences in the month of April:

Van Lanschot Kempen Life Sciences Conference 2025, Amsterdam, NL, April 2-3, 2025

24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, April 7-10, 2025

Fabrice Chouraqui, Chief Executive Officer, and Anurag Relan, Chief Medical Officer, will present on Tuesday, April 8 at 10:15 am ET/16:15CET. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the "Upcoming Events" and "News" sections of Pharming's website.

For more information about these conferences, or to schedule a one-to-one meeting with Pharming's management team, please contact Pharming's Investor Relations team at investor@pharming.comor your Van Lanschot Kempen or Needham representative.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. We are commercializing and developing a portfolio of innovative medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.pharming.comand find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:

Pharming Group, Leiden, the Netherlands

Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

T: +1

FTI Consulting, London, United Kingdom

Simon Conway/Alex Shaw/Amy Byrne

T: +44 203 727 1000

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Leon Melens

T: +31 6 53 81 64 27

E: pharming@lifespring.nl

Attachment