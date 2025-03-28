Alstom S.A.: Alstom will supply 18 Avelia Horizon trains for Morocco's high-speed rail expansion

PRESS RELEASE

28 March 2025 - Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has signed a contract with the Moroccan National Railway Office (ONCF) worth €781 million to supply 18 Avelia Horizon high-speed trains. This order has been recorded in Alstom's Q4 2024/2025 fiscal year.

The extension of the high-speed line to Marrakech will enhance connectivity for travellers. Alstom's new double-decker Avelia Horizon trains will significantly reduce travel time between Tangier and Marrakech while minimizing the carbon footprint.

Benefiting from over 40 years of experience of high-speed trains in commercial services, Alstom's Avelia Horizon very high-speed train is the latest generation of double-deck train in the world capable of operating at speeds exceeding 300 km/h. It offers great operational flexibility and ensures a unique passenger experience. The train consists of two innovative, shorter power cars that combine high performance and compactness, along with two-level articulated cars.

Avelia Horizon allows for reduced operating costs. The train features a lower number of bogies, which account for 30% of maintenance costs. With the highest seating capacity on the market, Avelia Horizon provides an exceptional level of service and comfort, significantly reducing total cost of ownership per seat.

