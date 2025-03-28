Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (the "Company") (Paris:TKO) announces today the launch of a tender offer on its existing €500,000,000 2.25% bonds issued on 14 October 2019 and maturing on 14 October 2026 (ISIN: FR0013452893) (the "Existing Bonds

In parallel, the Company announces its intention to issue Euro denominated fixed rate bonds (the "New Bonds"), subject to market conditions.

The tender offer is subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated 28 March 2025. In particular, the offer is subject to a maximum acceptance amount equal to the aggregate principal amount of the New Bonds minus €300,000,000, which the Company may increase or decrease in its sole and absolute discretion, and to the pricing and signing of the New Bonds.

The purpose of the tender offer is to manage the Company's debt maturity profile and liquidity in an efficient manner. The Tender Offer provides holders of the Existing Bonds with the opportunity to sell their current holdings in the Existing Bonds and, if they so wish, to subscribe to the issuance of the New Bonds.

The tender offer will run from 28 March 2025 to 4:00 p.m. (CEST) on 4 April 2025. The results of the offer are intended to be announced on 7 April 2025.

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management Group with €49.6 billion of assets under management (at 31 December 2024).

Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (credit, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder-led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€3.2 billion of shareholders' equity at 31 December 2024), the Group invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 747 employees (at 31 December 2024) across its 17 offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America.

Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP). For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com.

DISCLAIMER:

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. It contains general information only and is not intended to provide general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future earnings and profit, and targets are not guaranteed.

This press release is for information purposes only and is not an offer to sell or subscribe securities or a solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe securities in any jurisdiction. The securities mentioned in this press release were not and will not be offered through a public offering and no related documents will be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction.

This press release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States of America or any other jurisdiction. These securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America unless they are registered or exempt from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act"). Tikehau Capital does not intend to register any of the securities mentioned in this announcement in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

This press release is not a prospectus as required under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the "EU Prospectus Regulation

No action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make available any New Bonds to any retail investor in the European Economic Area. For the purposes of this provision:

a) The expression "retail investor" means a person who is one (or more) of the following:

(i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "EU MiFID II"); or

(ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2016/97/EU, as amended, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of EU MiFID II.

b) The expression "offer" includes the communication in any form and by any means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the New Bonds to be offered so as to enable an investor to decide to purchase or subscribe the New Bonds.

Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "EU PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the New Bonds or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the New Bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the EU PRIIPs Regulation.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities in France or in any other country. The New Bonds have been and will only be offered and distributed to qualified investors, as defined in article 2(e) of the EU Prospectus Regulation, and in accordance with, Article L.411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, as amended.

No action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make available any New Bonds to any retail investor in the United Kingdom. For the purposes of this provision:

a) The expression "retail investor" means a person who is one (or more) of the following:

(i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); or

(ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA.

b) The expression "offer" includes the communication in any form and by any means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the New Bonds to be offered so as to enable an investor to decide to purchase or subscribe the New Bonds.

This press release may be sent to persons located in the United Kingdom only under circumstances where section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 does not apply.

The subscription or purchase of securities of Tikehau Capital may be subject to specific legal or regulatory restrictions in certain countries. Tikehau Capital assumes no responsibility for any violation by any person of these restrictions. The distribution of this press release in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law.

