In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 25 April 2025 to 30 April 2025
Name of the issuer
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
Trading Day
ISIN
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
Weighted average price per day
Market (MIC Code)
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
25/04/2025
FR0013230612
3,104
18.4588
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
28/04/2025
FR0013230612
995
18.6033
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
29/04/2025
FR0013230612
1,067
18.7678
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
30/04/2025
FR0013230612
1,804
18.8305
XPAR
TOTAL
6,970
18.6229
