Freemelt Holding AB: Freemelt Holding AB (publ) publishes the Q4 Interim report and full year 2024

Significant events, Q4 2024

Freemelt received a machine order from a global OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) regarding a proof-of-concept project for serial production of orthopedic implants using eMELT.

Freemelt received an order from a UK customer for 3D printed tungsten components.

Freemelt was accepted for a Vinnova-funded project together with Saab Dynamics and Linköping University to validate Freemelt's technology to produce 3D printed copper parts for the defense industry.

Freemelt received an order from another global OEM regarding a proof-of-concept project for serial production of orthopedic implants using eMELT.

Freemelt received the first order from a customer in Asia (Singapore) to validate Freemelt's technology for production of 3D printed tungsten parts.

Freemelt entered into a bridge loan agreement at market terms totaling 5 MSEK with shareholder Stiftelsen Industrifonden.

Key personnel in the US subscribed to 300,000 options as part of a previously approved incentive program.

Key figures, Q4 and full year 2024

KSEK Oct-Dec Oct-Dec Full year Full year 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales 8 150 7 648 20 025 22 310 Operating result -22 561 -19 364 -90 896 -84 024 Result after fin. items -21 912 -18 382 -89 954 -82 854 Balance sheet total 223 308 254 686 223 308 254 686 Solidity 90% 94% 90% 94% Cash flow -9 279 -13 029 -17 358 23 052

Freemelt CEO Daniel Gidlund comments:

We have closed an intensive fourth quarter and started the new year with several strategic advancements, bringing us closer to our goal of establishing additive manufacturing as an industrial standard within our three focus segments: defense, energy, and MedTech. During this period, we entered into strategically important agreements of delivering 3D printed components for proof-of-concept projects, strengthening our position and increasing the potential for future industrial volume orders.



2024 marked a year of significant progress for Freemelt as we advanced our strategic vision of combining innovation and commercialization. Over the course of the year, we initiated 28 paid development projects with potential industrial customers, where the majority have been feasibility studies within the defense and energy sectors. This marks a clear acceleration compared to 2023 when we only started three feasibility studies with potential industrial customers.

The most notable events during 2024 are the strategic agreements we signed with two global OEM companies to demonstrate serial production of orthopedic implants using our industrial machine, eMELT. These collaborations represent significant commercial breakthroughs and position us as a key player in additive manufacturing of orthopedic implants. Additionally, we have deepened our collaboration with Saab Dynamics on defense applications, further confirming the value our technology brings to the development of high-performance, complex solutions. In the energy sector, we have increased our customer engagement, leading to an additional project order from UKAEA (United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority) in February 2025 for large-scale production tests of 3D printed tungsten tiles for fusion reactors. UKAEA has also ordered an eMELT machine valued approximately SEK 8 million to manufacture tungsten tiles.

About Us

Freemelt develops advanced 3D printers for metal components and aims to become the leading supplier in additive manufacturing (AM) using E-PBF technology, targeting SEK 1 billion in revenue by 2030. The solutions primarily support companies in the defense, energy, and medical technology sectors in Europe and the USA, enabling them to drive innovation and improve production efficiency.

Founded in 2017, Freemelt has expanded its product portfolio to include three printer models, with two designed for industrial production and one (Freemelt ONE) targeting research institutes and universities. The modular industrial printers (eMELT) leverage E-PBF technology, delivering significantly higher efficiency compared to other machines on the market while maintaining flexibility in metal selection.

Freemelt generates revenue primarily through the sale of advanced 3D printers at fixed prices, complemented by support and maintenance services, which are expected to account for 25% of total revenue by 2030.

The company is now focused on further industrializing its product and service portfolio and driving commercialization in the European and North American markets. Read more at www.freemelt.com