Freitag, 28.03.2025
Kritischer Rohstoff, strategische Wende: Warum diese Aktie jetzt auf das Radar kluger Investoren gehört
WKN: 871733 | ISIN: GB0006449366
Tradegate
28.03.25
09:36 Uhr
0,741 Euro
-0,012
-1,59 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
28.03.2025 12:02 Uhr
Ecora Resources PLC Announces Investor Presentation via Engage Investor

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / March 28, 2025 / Ecora (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) is pleased to announce that the leadership team will host a live interactive presentation to discuss the recent 2024 Full Year Results on the Engage Investor platform, on Thursday 3rd April 2025, at 2pm GMT.

Ecora welcomes all current shareholders and interested investors to join and encourages investors to pre-submit questions. Investors can also submit questions at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Engage Investor at no cost and follow Ecora Resources plc from their personalised investor hub.

Please register interest in this event here: https://engageinvestor.news/ECOR_IP25

For further information

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Geoff Callow - Head of Investor Relations

Website:

www.ecora-resources.com

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
