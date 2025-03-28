Ecora Resources PLC Announces Investor Presentation via Engage Investor

Ecora (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) is pleased to announce that the leadership team will host a live interactive presentation to discuss the recent 2024 Full Year Results on the Engage Investor platform, on Thursday 3rd April 2025, at 2pm GMT.

Ecora welcomes all current shareholders and interested investors to join and encourages investors to pre-submit questions. Investors can also submit questions at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Engage Investor at no cost and follow Ecora Resources plc from their personalised investor hub.

Please register interest in this event here: https://engageinvestor.news/ECOR_IP25

For further information

Ecora Resources PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Geoff Callow - Head of Investor Relations Website: www.ecora-resources.com

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire