OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 08.25 A.M. ET).In the GreenPortage Biotech Inc (PRTG) is up over 155% at $12.09. Bowen Acquisition Corp (BOWN) is up over 17% at $8.62. TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) is up over 16% at $1.98. Dolphin Entertainment Inc (DLPN) is up over 16% at $1.24. KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) is up over 15% at $1.69. IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) is up over 15% at $1.02. Argan Inc (AGX) is up over 12% at $130.00. Aeluma Inc (ALMU) is up over 12% at $7.35. CureVac NV (CVAC) is up over 12% at $3.15. Harrow Health Inc (HROW) is up over 9% at $30.60. Skycorp Solar Group Ltd (PN) is up over 9% at $3.35.In the RedXTI Aerospace Inc (XTIA) is down over 30% at $1.70. Marblegate Acquisition Corp (GATE) is down over 24% at $37.89. Cricut Inc (CRCT) is down over 23% at $4.00. Ecarx Holdings Inc (ECX) is down over 18% at $1.85. Dermata Therapeutics Inc (DRMA) is down over 18% at $1.16. SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) is down over 15% at $1.87. Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) is down over 11% at $303.34. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (ASTI) is down over 11% at $1.58. Greenland Acquisition Corp (GTEC) is down over 7% at $2.00.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX