DecideAct A/S: Update on urgent capital requirements and acquisition of DecideAct A/S

DecideAct A/S [ACT]

Company Announcement No. 01-2025

The previously announced potential acquisition continues to progress with positive dialogue between all parties. While the process has experienced some delays only due to the acquirer's compliance procedures relating to the proposed acquisition, the acquirer has confirmed their intention to finalize the transaction as soon as these matters are resolved. The expectations are that the compliance procedures will be finished, and approval given before mid-April 2025.

The acquirer has conducted due diligence and is fully aware of the Company's current position. Upon completion of the acquisition with a minimum ownership of 51%, the acquisition discussion involves substantial funding in the range of approximately $2 million to accelerate the company's growth trajectory.

While the above is very positive, the delay combined with the Company's transitions to its new business model are causing short-term liquidity challenges. Thus, Decide Act requires additional capital to support short-term operations and to achieve its path to breakeven.

Specifically, the Company requires a short-term capital injection to sustain its operations throughout March 2025. The company has for a longer period been working on capital injections from different sources. As of today, most of the opportunities are in large exhausted, but the company is though still working on some possible short term funding solutions. The company has terminated all employment contracts to minimize fixed costs going ahead and until the situation is resolved. The company will continue to work on a solution and inform the market about potential next steps in the coming weeks.

The company is aiming for a total capital injection of DKK 5 million to ensure operational continuity throughout 2025.

About DecideAct:

DecideAct is a provider of SaaS software and solutions that move manual execution and follow-up of strategy to a cloud-based Strategy Execution Management platform. By rethinking the way strategy is executed, DecideAct has created a groundbreaking tool that is relevant to all companies and organizations, public or private, in all industries, geographies, functional roles, and their mission-critical priorities related to achieving strategic goals. DecideAct's vision is to modernize strategic leadership through technology.