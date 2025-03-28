Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Kritischer Rohstoff, strategische Wende: Warum diese Aktie jetzt auf das Radar kluger Investoren gehört
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B585 | ISIN: FR0004180578 | Ticker-Symbol: 9RS
Tradegate
27.03.25
15:04 Uhr
32,400 Euro
+0,250
+0,78 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,30031,55018:17
31,30031,55018:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.03.2025 18:10 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sword Group: Availability of preparatory documents for the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of 28 April 2025

Finanznachrichten News

The Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Sword Group SE will be held at 11 a.m. on 28 April 2025.

The notice of meeting including the agenda was published in the RESA (Recueil électronique des sociétés et associations) and in the Luxemburger Wort on 28 March 2025.

The terms and conditions for attending and voting at this meeting are set out in this notice.

The documents and information that must be provided at the General Meeting, together with the single form for participation, postal voting and proxy (the «Single Form»), are available on the Company's website here and at the registered office for an uninterrupted period commencing on the day of publication of this notice and ending on the day after the General Meeting. Upon presentation of their shares, shareholders may obtain copies of the documents free of charge under the applicable legal conditions.

Registered shareholders must send the Company the duly completed, dated and signed Single Form, together, where applicable, with the registration certificate, which must be received by the Company no later than 24 April 2025 by e-mail).

Dividend
€2.0 gross per shre
Ex-date: April 30, 2025
Payment: May 2, 2025
Pending approval at the Annual General Meeting on April 28.

Calendar
24/04/25 | 2025 First Quarter Revenue

24/07/25 | 2025 Second Quarter Revenue

About Sword Group
Sword has 3,200+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Attachment

  • SwordGroup_Availability of preparatory documents EOGM 28042025_V28032025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dba24293-f7ae-4e13-87a9-6a48d94fd8a0)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.