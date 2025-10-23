Sword Group: Acquisition of Full On Net, strengthening its expertise in data science and digital platforms

Sword Group is pleased to announce the acquisition of Full On Net, a technology consulting firm headquartered in Madrid, Spain, recognised for its expertise in data science, artificial intelligence and social network analysis.



Founded in 2001, Full On Net has built a strong reputation in the Spanish telecoms and insurance market. Its team of experts brings deep technical knowledge and a culture of agility and innovation that aligns perfectly with Sword Group's strategic vision.



This acquisition marks a new step in Sword Group's growth strategy, reinforcing its capabilities in advanced data technologies and expanding its footprint in Southern Europe. By integrating Full On Net's talent and solutions, Sword aims to deliver even greater value to its clients and accelerate innovation across its service offerings.

This acquisition will increase 2026 Sword's revenue by €15 million with an EBITDA margin of circa 11.5%.

Full on Net is consolidated as of July 1st, 2025.

« We are delighted to welcome Full On Net to the Sword family. Their expertise and entrepreneurial spirit will be a great asset as we continue to grow and evolve in a fast-changing digital landscape » said Jacques Mottard, Chairman & CEO of Sword Group.

Full On Net will operate under the Sword brand, and its teams will continue to serve their clients with the same commitment to excellence, now backed by the resources and global reach of Sword Group.

We welcome David Martinez, current Director of Full On Net, to SwordGroup. He will become the Managing Director of Full On Net.

Calendar

22/01/26: 2025 Fourth Quarter Revenue

11/03/26 : 2025 Annual Revenue

Sword Group

Sword has 3,500+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Contact: investorrelations@sword-group.lu

