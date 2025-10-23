Anzeige
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
WKN: A0B585 | ISIN: FR0004180578 | Ticker-Symbol: 9RS
Tradegate
23.10.25 | 16:38
37,550 Euro
-0,27 % -0,100
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,80038,15018:19
37,90038,05018:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2025 18:10 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sword Group: Q3 2025 Results

Q3 2025 Results

Consolidated Revenue: €91.2 m
Organic Growth (i): +13.2%
EBITDA Margin: 12.1%
(i) on a like-for-like basis

KEY FIGURES
Consolidated revenue for Q3 2025 amounts to €91.2 m, representing a +13.2% increase on a like-for-like basis compared to Q3 2024. The EBITDA margin stands at 12.1 %, representing €11.0 m.
As of 30 September 2025, consolidated revenue amounts to €267.0 m, an increase of +12.4% on a like-for-like basis compared to 30 September 2024. The EBITDA margin is 12.0%, representing €32.0 m.
These figures reflect the deconsolidation of Tipik, a Belgian subsidiary, as of 1 August 2025, reclassified as an asset held for sale, and the acquisition of Full On Net, a Spanish company specialising in data science and artificial intelligence.

Q3 2025 ACCOUNTS

Q3 | unaudited figures
€m20252024Organic

Growth (i)
Revenue91.281.7+13.2%
EBITDA11.09.8-
EBITDA Margin12.1 %12.0%-

ACCOUNTS AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2025

YTD | unaudited figures
€m20252024Organic
Growth (i)
Revenue267.0238.6+12.4%
EBITDA32.028.7-
EBITDA Margin12.0%12.0%-

(i) on a like-for-like basis

ANALYSIS
Q3 results are in line with budget expectations, illustrating the resilience of Sword's business model and the quality of its sector positioning.
The strength of the backlog and the recurring nature of our service activities continue to ensure good visibility in the markets we target.

EVENT OF THE QUARTER
Bubble Go joined the Group in Q3 2025. This acquisition strengthens our nearshore offerings for Swiss and European clients and expands our expertise in high-value sectors such as private banking and luxury goods.

Sword also acquired Full On Net, a Spanish company specialising in data science, artificial intelligence, and social network analytics. Consolidated as of 1 July 2025, this company will contribute approximately €15m to Sword's 2026 revenue, with an EBITDA margin of about 11.5%.

As of 1 August 2025, Tipik, a communications agency serving European institutions, was reclassified as an asset held for sale and therefore deconsolidated. This transaction is part of the Group's active portfolio management, consistent with its
strategy to refocus on core IT & Digital expertise.

OUTLOOK
The Group's business plan remains unchanged.
The 2026 budget anticipates double-digit organic growth.
A larger-scale acquisition strategy will be implemented starting in 2026.

Calendar
22/01/26: 2025 Fourth Quarter Revenue
11/03/26 : 2025 Annual Revenue

Sword Group
Sword has 3,500+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Contact: investorrelations@sword-group.lu

Attachment

  • SwordGroup_Q3 2025_Results FON FV231025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dbf26313-3fd1-4ee0-859c-b171592d26fd)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.