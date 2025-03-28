Groupe Casino: Aether Financial Services Post Closing Agent

AETHER FINANCIAL SERVICES

On 26 February 2024, CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON (the "Company"), a public limited company, incorporated in France with registered number 554 501 171 RCS Saint-Etienne, announced that, by judgments dated 26 February 2024, the Paris Commercial Court approved the accelerated safeguard plans for the Company setting the duration of this plan at 4 years. The financial restructuring was completed on 27 March 27 2024.

To date, some bondholders identified in the table below have not yet provided the information required to deliver the instruments to which they are entitled.

Emission Code ISIN EMTN 2024 FR0011765825 EMTN 2025 FR0012369122 EMTN 2026 FR0012074284 HY Bonds 2026 XS2276596538 HY Bonds 2027 XS2328426445 TSSDI 2005 FR0010154385 TSSDI 2006 FR0011606169 Quatrim Notes XS2010039118 et XS2010038490

As part of the execution of the Plan, the Company has appointed Aether Financial Services to act as Post Closing Agent with effect from 27 March 2025.

Any questions relating to this press release or to the procedures associated with the financial restructuring should henceforth be addressed to:

Aether Financial Services

36 rue de Monceau

75008 Paris

FRANCE

Attn: Madame Huong Le/ Madame Evelyne Lefort

Email: xhle@aetherfs.com/ evl@aetherfs-ext.com