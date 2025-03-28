Anzeige
Freitag, 28.03.2025
Kritischer Rohstoff, strategische Wende: Warum diese Aktie jetzt auf das Radar kluger Investoren gehört
WKN: A40CWP | ISIN: FR001400OKR3
Frankfurt
28.03.25
08:20 Uhr
0,627 Euro
-0,010
-1,55 %
28.03.2025 17:48 Uhr
Groupe Casino: Aether Financial Services Post Closing Agent

Finanznachrichten News

AETHER FINANCIAL SERVICES
POST CLOSING AGENT

On 26 February 2024, CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON (the "Company"), a public limited company, incorporated in France with registered number 554 501 171 RCS Saint-Etienne, announced that, by judgments dated 26 February 2024, the Paris Commercial Court approved the accelerated safeguard plans for the Company setting the duration of this plan at 4 years. The financial restructuring was completed on 27 March 27 2024.

To date, some bondholders identified in the table below have not yet provided the information required to deliver the instruments to which they are entitled.

EmissionCode ISIN
EMTN 2024FR0011765825
EMTN 2025FR0012369122
EMTN 2026FR0012074284
HY Bonds 2026XS2276596538
HY Bonds 2027XS2328426445
TSSDI 2005FR0010154385
TSSDI 2006FR0011606169
Quatrim NotesXS2010039118 et XS2010038490

As part of the execution of the Plan, the Company has appointed Aether Financial Services to act as Post Closing Agent with effect from 27 March 2025.

Any questions relating to this press release or to the procedures associated with the financial restructuring should henceforth be addressed to:

Aether Financial Services

36 rue de Monceau

75008 Paris

FRANCE

Attn: Madame Huong Le/ Madame Evelyne Lefort

Email: xhle@aetherfs.com/ evl@aetherfs-ext.com


