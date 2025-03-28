Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2025) - Lipari Mining Ltd. (Cboe CA: LML) ("LML" or, the "Company") (formerly, Golden Share Resources Corporation) is pleased to announce that it has received final listing approval from Cboe Canada Inc. ("Cboe") and that the trading of its common shares will commence at market open on March 31, 2025 under the symbol "LML".

Ken Johnson, President and CEO of LML, stated, "The commencement of trading on Cboe marks a significant milestone for our company. Cboe's global exchange infrastructure across the US, EU, UK, and Australia, will help expand our reach to a broader investor base in the future. We take immense pride in making our shares publicly available and believe that this increased visibility and liquidity will be instrumental in accelerating our growth and maximizing value for our shareholders."

In connection with LML's listing on Cboe, the Company has prepared and filed on its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca a listing statement in the form prescribed by the Cboe (the "Listing Statement"). The Listing Statement, together with the financial statements, MD&A and technical reports as incorporated by reference therein, provides full details of the Company, its business, management, capital structure and risk factors.

About Lipari Mining Ltd.

LML is a corporation incorporated under the law of Canada. LML's head office is located at 517 Rua João Chagas Ortins de Freitas, Sala 301, Lauro de Freitas, Bahia, Brazil CEP:42.710-610, and its registered office is located at Suite 2400, 40 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3Y2. LML's principal business is the acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties for the mining of diamonds with a focus in Angola and Brazil.

In Angola, LML owns a 75% equity interest in Tchitengo Mining - Sociedade de Prospecção e Exploração Mineira, Ltda. ("Tchitengo Mining"), which controls a 100% interest in the Tchitengo diamond project ("Tchitengo Project"), located in the principal diamond producing district in northeastern Angola. The Tchitengo Project encompasses 30 known kimberlite deposits, with the Tchiuzo kimberlite being the most advanced in terms of development.

LML also owns 100% of the Braúna diamond mine, located in the State of Bahia, Brazil. The Braúna mine commenced commercial production in July 2016 and has produced 1,190,701 carats of natural rough diamonds from 6.54 million tonnes of kimberlite mined from the Braúna 3 kimberlite for an average production grade of 18.2 cpht to December 31, 2024. Operations are now focused on the transition of the mine from an open pit operation to an underground operation.

Additional information on the Company can be found on its website at www.liparimining.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities of LML have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Listing Statement, any information released or received with respect to the Company's listing on Cboe may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and the documents incorporated by reference may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to: the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. All forward-looking statements and information are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company concerning anticipated financial performance, business prospects, strategies, regulatory developments, development plans, exploration, development and mining activities and commitments. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: development plans for the Company's mineral projects and expected mine life. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategy", "goals", "objectives" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performances or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the development plans for the Company's mineral projects and expected mine life. The forward-looking statements made herein are subject to a variety of risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual events or results to differ materially and adversely from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Specific reference is made to the Company's listing statement on file with the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities (and available on www.sedarplus.ca) for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

CBOE CANADA DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/246521

SOURCE: Lipari Mining Ltd.