BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Euro area consumers' inflation expectations for the next 12 months and three years ahead were unchanged, while the uncertainty about the outlook for the one year ahead was the lowest in three years, survey data from the European Central Bank showed on Friday.Median expectations for inflation over the next 12 months were unchanged at 2.6 percent, as were those for inflation three years ahead at 2.4 percent, the monthly ECB Consumer Expectations Survey showed.Uncertainty about inflation expectations over the next 12 months decreased slightly in February to its lowest level since January 2022, the survey said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX