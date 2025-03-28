Anzeige
Samstag, 29.03.2025
Kritischer Rohstoff, strategische Wende: Warum diese Aktie jetzt auf das Radar kluger Investoren gehört
Regulatory Condition Satisfied for License Agreement between AbbVie and Gubra

Finanznachrichten News

HØRSHOLM, DK / ACCESS Newswire / March 28, 2025 / Gubra (CPH:GUBRA)

With reference to AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) and Gubra A/S' (CPSE:GUBRA) joint announcement of March 3, 2025 regarding a license agreement to develop GUB014295, a potential best-in-class, long-acting amylin analog for the treatment of obesity, the US Federal Trade Commission today granted early termination of the waiting period under the HSR Act.

Closing of the license agreement remains subject to other customary closing conditions.

About the Phase 1 Clinical Trial of GUB014295
The Phase 1 clinical trial is a two-part, single center, double-blind (within cohorts), randomized, placebo-controlled, single (Part 1) and multiple (Part 2) ascending subcutaneous dose study of GUB014295. Part 1 has been completed; Part 2 is ongoing. More information on this trial can be found at https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ (NCT: 06144684).

Contacts at Gubra
Media: Sofia Pitt Boserup, sbo@gubra.dk, +45 4188 9586
Investors: Kristian Borbos, kbo@gubra.dk, +45 3080 8035

About Gubra
Gubra, founded in 2008 in Denmark, listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, is specialized in pre-clinical contract research services and peptide-based drug discovery within metabolic and fibrotic diseases. Gubra's activities are focused on the early stages of drug development and are organised in two business areas - CRO Services and Discovery & Partnerships (D&P). The two business areas are highly synergistic and create a unique entity capable of generating a steady cash flow from the CRO business while at the same time enjoying biotechnology upside in the form of potential development milestone payments and potential royalties from the D&P business. Gubra has approx. 260 employees and in 2024 revenue of DKK 266 million. See www.gubra.dk for more information.

This information is information that Gubra is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-03-28 22:32 CET.

Attachments
Regulatory Condition Satisfied for License Agreement between AbbVie and Gubra

SOURCE: Gubra



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
