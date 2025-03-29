BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Baidu Inc. (BIDU) announced that its autonomous ride-hailing platform, Apollo Go, has partnered with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority - RTA to introduce self-driving vehicle testing and services in the city.This marks Apollo Go's first international fleet deployment outside China and Hong Kong and its entry into the Middle East.Under the agreement, Apollo Go will deploy 100 fully autonomous RT6 robotaxis in urban Dubai by the end of 2025, with plans to scale the fleet to at least 1,000 by 2028. The initiative aligns with Dubai's vision of making 25% of transportation autonomous by 2030.Baidu's Corporate Vice President, Yunpeng Wang, emphasized the strong synergy between Apollo Go and Dubai's smart mobility goals, highlighting the company's expertise in AI and autonomous driving.Dubai, recognized as a leader in autonomous transportation, will leverage Apollo Go's technical and operational expertise gained from large-scale deployments in China. The company has already logged over 150 million kilometers of safe driving and completed 10 million rides, positioning it as one of the world's largest autonomous ride-hailing platforms.The RT6 model, designed for driverless mobility, offers enhanced reliability, comfort, and intuitive design. Testing and operations in Dubai will adhere to local regulations and integrate with the city's transportation ecosystem.This expansion follows Apollo Go's November 2024 approval for autonomous driving tests in Hong Kong, marking its entry into right-hand-drive markets. The Dubai partnership further solidifies Baidu's global expansion, reinforcing its commitment to safe, intelligent, and sustainable urban mobility solutions.BIDU is currently trading at $93.09 or 5.42% lower on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX