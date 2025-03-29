Anzeige
PR Newswire
29.03.2025 00:01 Uhr
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GigaMedia Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

TAIPEI, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.

Highlights

For 2024, GigaMedia reported revenues of $3.0 million, with a gross profit of $1.5 million, an operating loss of $3.7 million and the net loss of $2.3 million.

The revenues decreased by 30.8% in 2024, mainly as our licensed games experienced slowdown. Meanwhile, we have re-constructed player's ecosystem in our legacy casual games to maintain steady revenue streams and a healthier margin in them. In 2024, we continued rightsizing our workforce and consolidating resources to mitigate the impact of declined revenues. As a result, the operating loss were mildly increased, whereas the net loss was reduced to $2.3 million, compared to a net loss of $3.4 million in 2023.

On the balance sheet side, we maintained a solid financial position with a small cash burn rate in 2024, and our cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounted to $35.1 million at the end of 2024.

In 2024, we have been establishing AI-competence in our product developing settings. We believe achieving sophistication in AI is very crucial in boosting our productivity and accelerate the growth of our business.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Overview

  • Consolidated 4Q revenues decreased slightly by 1.8% quarter-on-quarter, and by 13.2% year-over-year due to certain licensed games declined. Full year revenues decreased by 30.8% to $3.0 million from $4.3 million in 2023.

  • Loss from operations for 4Q was $0.5 million, representing a loss reduction from $1.0 million in the third quarter in 2024, as we managed to reduce the operating costs and expenses. Full year operating loss was $3.7 million, increased from $3.2 million in 2023.

  • The net asset value was approximately $3.69 per share as of the end of 2024.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

GigaMedia Limited is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business FunTown develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on mobile games and casual games.

Unaudited consolidated results of GigaMedia are summarized in the table below.

For the Full Year 2024

GIGAMEDIA FY24 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS


(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share amounts)


FY24



FY23



Change
(%)


Revenues



2,969




4,292




-30.8

%

Gross Profit



1,475




2,446




-39.7

%

Loss from Operations



(3,701)




(3,155)



NM


Net Loss Attributable to GigaMedia



(2,315)




(3,399)



NM


Net Loss Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia, Diluted



(0.21)




(0.31)



NM


EBITDA (A)



(4,219)




(5,155)



NM


Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



35,094




38,783




-9.5

%

NM= Not Meaningful

(A)EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.)

  • Consolidated revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $3.0 million, decreased from $4.3 million in the prior year. The decrease was mainly as revenues from certain licensed games declined.

  • Consolidated loss from operations for 2024 was $3.7 million, compared to a loss of $3.2 million in the last year. The increase of loss was mainly due to the decline of revenues.

  • Consolidated net loss for 2024 was $2.3 million, decreased from $3.4 million in the prior year. Loss per share for 2024 was $0.21 per share, compared to $0.31 last year.

  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the year end of 2024 amounted to $35.1 million.

For the Fourth Quarter

GIGAMEDIA 4Q24 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS


(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share amounts)


4Q24



3Q24



Change
(%)



4Q24



4Q23



Change
(%)


Revenues



755




769




-1.8

%



755




870




-13.2

%

Gross Profit



398




372




7.0

%



398




504




-21.0

%

Loss from Operations



(531)




(1,008)



NM




(531)




(645)



NM


Net Loss Attributable to GigaMedia



(481)




(320)



NM




(481)




(2,018)



NM


Net Loss Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia, Diluted



(0.04)




(0.03)



NM




(0.04)




(0.18)



NM


EBITDA (A)



(937)




(810)



NM




(937)




(2,522)



NM


Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



35,094




35,328




-0.7

%



35,094




38,783




-9.5

%

NM= Not Meaningful

(A)EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.)

Fourth-Quarter Financial Results

  • Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased slightly by 1.8% quarter-on-quarter, and decreased by 13.2% year-over-year mainly as revenues from licensed games declined.

  • Consolidated loss from operations of the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.5 million, compare to a loss of $1.0 million in the last quarter.

  • Consolidated net loss of the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.5 million, increased from a net loss of $0.3 million in the last quarter, mainly due to a valuation loss of $0.2 million in investments.

  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 amounted to $35.1 million, slightly decreased from the prior quarter.

Financial Position

GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounted to $35.1 million, or approximately $3.175 per share, along with zero bank loan. Our shareholders' equity was approximately $40.8 million of as of December 31, 2024.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect GigaMedia's expectations as of March 28, 2025. Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of digital entertainments, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially.

In 2025, we will be devoted in developing AI-based creation applet for producing well-featured personal social media materials. Besides in-house application, we will also explore potentials for the related tools to become a commercialized solution of platform for publishing AI-assisted creation of products.

Meanwhile, our business strategies always include expanding through mergers and acquisitions. "We will actively pursue suitable strategic opportunities that would enable us to accelerate our growth and enhance shareholders' value," stated CEO James Huang.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement GigaMedia's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements.

About the Numbers in This Release

Unaudited results

All quarterly and certain annual results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as "non-GAAP," and are presented in U.S. dollars.

Q&A

For Q&A regarding the fourth quarter and full year 2024 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to [email protected] and the responses will be replied individually.

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business is an innovative leader in Asia with growing capabilities of development, distribution and operation of digital entertainments, as well as platform services for games with a focus on mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.tw.

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional digital entertainment products or services that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing users and attract new users, and our ability to launch digital entertainment products and services in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2024 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Tables to follow)

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands of US dollars, except for earnings per share amounts)




Three months ended



Twelve months ended




2024/12/31



2024/9/30



2023/12/31



2024/12/31



2023/12/31




unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



audited


Operating revenues
















Digital entertainment service revenues



755




769




870




2,969




4,292





755




769




870




2,969




4,292


Operating costs
















Cost of Digital entertainment service revenues



357




397




366




1,494




1,846





357




397




366




1,494




1,846


Gross profit



398




372




504




1,475




2,446


Operating expenses
















Product development and engineering expenses



164




170




179




694




729


Selling and marketing expenses



351




375




344




1,451




1,623


General and administrative expenses and others



414




835




626




3,030




3,242


Other



-




-




-




1




7





929




1,380




1,149




5,176




5,601


Loss from operations



(531)




(1,008)




(645)




(3,701)




(3,155)


Non-operating income (expense)
















Interest income



471




504




518




1,963




1,811


Foreign exchange gain (loss) - net



(246)




182




339




(427)




(34)


Gain on disposal of investments



-




-




(1)




-




76


Changes in the fair value of investment in
equity securities recognized at fair value



(186)




(6)




(2,229)




(179)




(2,110)


Other - net



11




8




-




29




13





50




688




(1,373)




1,386




(244)


Loss before income taxes



(481)




(320)




(2,018)




(2,315)




(3,399)


Income tax expense



-




-




-




-




-


Net loss attributable to shareholders of GigaMedia



(481)




(320)




(2,018)




(2,315)




(3,399)


Loss per share attributable to GigaMedia
















Basic:



(0.04)




(0.03)




(0.18)




(0.21)




(0.31)


Diluted:



(0.04)




(0.03)




(0.18)




(0.21)




(0.31)


Weighted average shares outstanding:
















Basic



11,052




11,052




11,052




11,052




11,052


Diluted



11,052




11,052




11,052




11,052




11,052


GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands of US dollars)




2024/12/31



2024/9/30



2023/12/31




unaudited



unaudited



audited


Assets










Current assets










Cash and cash equivalents



34,781




35,015




38,470


Marketable securities - current



-




-




-


Accounts receivable - net



141




157




227


Prepaid expenses



69




123




54


Restricted cash



313




313




313


Other receivables



2




392




2


Other current assets



127




144




141


Total current assets



35,433




36,144




39,207












Marketable securities - noncurrent



5,855




6,840




5,777


Property, plant & equipment - net



101




102




111


Intangible assets - net



7




5




13


Prepaid licensing and royalty fees



147




179




24


Other assets



1,229




1,244




1,365


Total assets



42,772




44,514




46,497












Liabilities and equity










Accounts payable



38




27




44


Accrued compensation



174




350




396


Accrued expenses



571




912




786


Unearned revenue



578




608




573


Other current liabilities



570




691




665


Total current liabilities



1,931




2,588




2,464


Other liabilities



84




154




495


Total liabilities



2,015




2,742




2,959


Total equity



40,757




41,772




43,538


Total liabilities and equity



42,772




44,514




46,497


GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands of US dollars)




Three months ended



Twelve months ended




2024/12/31



2024/9/30



2023/12/31



2024/12/31



2023/12/31




unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited


Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA
















Net loss attributable to GigaMedia



(481)




(320)




(2,018)




(2,315)




(3,399)


Depreciation



13




12




11




49




43


Amortization



2




2




3




10




12


Interest income



(471)




(504)




(518)




(1,963)




(1,811)


Interest expense



-




-




-




-




-


Income tax expense



-




-




-




-




-


EBITDA



(937)




(810)




(2,522)




(4,219)




(5,155)


SOURCE GigaMedia

© 2025 PR Newswire
