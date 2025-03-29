GigaMedia Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

TAIPEI, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.

Highlights

For 2024, GigaMedia reported revenues of $3.0 million, with a gross profit of $1.5 million, an operating loss of $3.7 million and the net loss of $2.3 million.

The revenues decreased by 30.8% in 2024, mainly as our licensed games experienced slowdown. Meanwhile, we have re-constructed player's ecosystem in our legacy casual games to maintain steady revenue streams and a healthier margin in them. In 2024, we continued rightsizing our workforce and consolidating resources to mitigate the impact of declined revenues. As a result, the operating loss were mildly increased, whereas the net loss was reduced to $2.3 million, compared to a net loss of $3.4 million in 2023.

On the balance sheet side, we maintained a solid financial position with a small cash burn rate in 2024, and our cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounted to $35.1 million at the end of 2024.

In 2024, we have been establishing AI-competence in our product developing settings. We believe achieving sophistication in AI is very crucial in boosting our productivity and accelerate the growth of our business.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Overview

Consolidated 4Q revenues decreased slightly by 1.8% quarter-on-quarter, and by 13.2% year-over-year due to certain licensed games declined. Full year revenues decreased by 30.8% to $3.0 million from $4.3 million in 2023.





Loss from operations for 4Q was $0.5 million, representing a loss reduction from $1.0 million in the third quarter in 2024, as we managed to reduce the operating costs and expenses. Full year operating loss was $3.7 million, increased from $3.2 million in 2023.





The net asset value was approximately $3.69 per share as of the end of 2024.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

GigaMedia Limited is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business FunTown develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on mobile games and casual games.

Unaudited consolidated results of GigaMedia are summarized in the table below.

For the Full Year 2024

GIGAMEDIA FY24 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share amounts)

FY24



FY23



Change

(%)

Revenues



2,969





4,292





-30.8 % Gross Profit



1,475





2,446





-39.7 % Loss from Operations



(3,701)





(3,155)



NM

Net Loss Attributable to GigaMedia



(2,315)





(3,399)



NM

Net Loss Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia, Diluted



(0.21)





(0.31)



NM

EBITDA (A)



(4,219)





(5,155)



NM

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



35,094





38,783





-9.5 %

NM= Not Meaningful

(A)EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.)

Consolidated revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $3.0 million, decreased from $4.3 million in the prior year. The decrease was mainly as revenues from certain licensed games declined.





for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $3.0 million, decreased from $4.3 million in the prior year. The decrease was mainly as revenues from certain licensed games declined. Consolidated loss from operations for 2024 was $3.7 million, compared to a loss of $3.2 million in the last year. The increase of loss was mainly due to the decline of revenues.





for 2024 was $3.7 million, compared to a loss of $3.2 million in the last year. The increase of loss was mainly due to the decline of revenues. Consolidated net loss for 2024 was $2.3 million, decreased from $3.4 million in the prior year. Loss per share for 2024 was $0.21 per share, compared to $0.31 last year.





for 2024 was $2.3 million, decreased from $3.4 million in the prior year. Loss per share for 2024 was $0.21 per share, compared to $0.31 last year. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the year end of 2024 amounted to $35.1 million.

For the Fourth Quarter

GIGAMEDIA 4Q24 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share amounts)

4Q24



3Q24



Change

(%)



4Q24



4Q23



Change

(%)

Revenues



755





769





-1.8 %



755





870





-13.2 % Gross Profit



398





372





7.0 %



398





504





-21.0 % Loss from Operations



(531)





(1,008)



NM





(531)





(645)



NM

Net Loss Attributable to GigaMedia



(481)





(320)



NM





(481)





(2,018)



NM

Net Loss Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia, Diluted



(0.04)





(0.03)



NM





(0.04)





(0.18)



NM

EBITDA (A)



(937)





(810)



NM





(937)





(2,522)



NM

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



35,094





35,328





-0.7 %



35,094





38,783





-9.5 %

NM= Not Meaningful

(A)EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.)

Fourth-Quarter Financial Results

Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased slightly by 1.8% quarter-on-quarter, and decreased by 13.2% year-over-year mainly as revenues from licensed games declined.





for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased slightly by 1.8% quarter-on-quarter, and decreased by 13.2% year-over-year mainly as revenues from licensed games declined. Consolidated loss from operations of the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.5 million, compare to a loss of $1.0 million in the last quarter.





of the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.5 million, compare to a loss of $1.0 million in the last quarter. Consolidated net loss of the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.5 million, increased from a net loss of $0.3 million in the last quarter, mainly due to a valuation loss of $0.2 million in investments.





of the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.5 million, increased from a net loss of $0.3 million in the last quarter, mainly due to a valuation loss of $0.2 million in investments. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 amounted to $35.1 million, slightly decreased from the prior quarter.

Financial Position

GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounted to $35.1 million, or approximately $3.175 per share, along with zero bank loan. Our shareholders' equity was approximately $40.8 million of as of December 31, 2024.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect GigaMedia's expectations as of March 28, 2025. Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of digital entertainments, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially.

In 2025, we will be devoted in developing AI-based creation applet for producing well-featured personal social media materials. Besides in-house application, we will also explore potentials for the related tools to become a commercialized solution of platform for publishing AI-assisted creation of products.

Meanwhile, our business strategies always include expanding through mergers and acquisitions. "We will actively pursue suitable strategic opportunities that would enable us to accelerate our growth and enhance shareholders' value," stated CEO James Huang.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement GigaMedia's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements.

About the Numbers in This Release

Unaudited results

All quarterly and certain annual results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as "non-GAAP," and are presented in U.S. dollars.

Q&A

For Q&A regarding the fourth quarter and full year 2024 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to [email protected] and the responses will be replied individually.

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business is an innovative leader in Asia with growing capabilities of development, distribution and operation of digital entertainments, as well as platform services for games with a focus on mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.tw.

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional digital entertainment products or services that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing users and attract new users, and our ability to launch digital entertainment products and services in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2024 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Tables to follow)

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands of US dollars, except for earnings per share amounts)





Three months ended



Twelve months ended





2024/12/31



2024/9/30



2023/12/31



2024/12/31



2023/12/31





unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



audited

Operating revenues





























Digital entertainment service revenues



755





769





870





2,969





4,292







755





769





870





2,969





4,292

Operating costs





























Cost of Digital entertainment service revenues



357





397





366





1,494





1,846







357





397





366





1,494





1,846

Gross profit



398





372





504





1,475





2,446

Operating expenses





























Product development and engineering expenses



164





170





179





694





729

Selling and marketing expenses



351





375





344





1,451





1,623

General and administrative expenses and others



414





835





626





3,030





3,242

Other



-





-





-





1





7







929





1,380





1,149





5,176





5,601

Loss from operations



(531)





(1,008)





(645)





(3,701)





(3,155)

Non-operating income (expense)





























Interest income



471





504





518





1,963





1,811

Foreign exchange gain (loss) - net



(246)





182





339





(427)





(34)

Gain on disposal of investments



-





-





(1)





-





76

Changes in the fair value of investment in

equity securities recognized at fair value



(186)





(6)





(2,229)





(179)





(2,110)

Other - net



11





8





-





29





13







50





688





(1,373)





1,386





(244)

Loss before income taxes



(481)





(320)





(2,018)





(2,315)





(3,399)

Income tax expense



-





-





-





-





-

Net loss attributable to shareholders of GigaMedia



(481)





(320)





(2,018)





(2,315)





(3,399)

Loss per share attributable to GigaMedia





























Basic:



(0.04)





(0.03)





(0.18)





(0.21)





(0.31)

Diluted:



(0.04)





(0.03)





(0.18)





(0.21)





(0.31)

Weighted average shares outstanding:





























Basic



11,052





11,052





11,052





11,052





11,052

Diluted



11,052





11,052





11,052





11,052





11,052



GIGAMEDIA LIMITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands of US dollars)





2024/12/31



2024/9/30



2023/12/31





unaudited



unaudited



audited

Assets

















Current assets

















Cash and cash equivalents



34,781





35,015





38,470

Marketable securities - current



-





-





-

Accounts receivable - net



141





157





227

Prepaid expenses



69





123





54

Restricted cash



313





313





313

Other receivables



2





392





2

Other current assets



127





144





141

Total current assets



35,433





36,144





39,207





















Marketable securities - noncurrent



5,855





6,840





5,777

Property, plant & equipment - net



101





102





111

Intangible assets - net



7





5





13

Prepaid licensing and royalty fees



147





179





24

Other assets



1,229





1,244





1,365

Total assets



42,772





44,514





46,497





















Liabilities and equity

















Accounts payable



38





27





44

Accrued compensation



174





350





396

Accrued expenses



571





912





786

Unearned revenue



578





608





573

Other current liabilities



570





691





665

Total current liabilities



1,931





2,588





2,464

Other liabilities



84





154





495

Total liabilities



2,015





2,742





2,959

Total equity



40,757





41,772





43,538

Total liabilities and equity



42,772





44,514





46,497



GIGAMEDIA LIMITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands of US dollars)





Three months ended



Twelve months ended





2024/12/31



2024/9/30



2023/12/31



2024/12/31



2023/12/31





unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA





























Net loss attributable to GigaMedia



(481)





(320)





(2,018)





(2,315)





(3,399)

Depreciation



13





12





11





49





43

Amortization



2





2





3





10





12

Interest income



(471)





(504)





(518)





(1,963)





(1,811)

Interest expense



-





-





-





-





-

Income tax expense



-





-





-





-





-

EBITDA



(937)





(810)





(2,522)





(4,219)





(5,155)



