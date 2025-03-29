New to The Street Show #639 Premieres Nationwide on Bloomberg Television, March 29 at 6:30 PM EST Featuring BioVie, Roadzen, Tonix Pharma, and eXoZymes Inc.

Sponsored by The Sustainable Green Team (OTC: SGTM), featuring Kevin Harrington - the ORIGINAL Shark from Shark Tank

New to The Street, the nation's leading syndicated business television show, announces the premiere of Episode #639 on Saturday March 29, 2025, at 6:30 PM EST as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television. This episode, hosted by Jane King, features exclusive interviews with four trailblazing companies transforming their industries:

Featured Companies:

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)

BioVie is a clinical-stage company focused on neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is advancing innovative therapies for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other inflammatory-driven conditions. CEO Cuong Do, former Head of Strategy at Merck and Samsung, brings deep experience in global healthcare innovation. Do believes that "inflammation may be the key to solving Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and Long COVID," and BioVie's drug candidate bezisterim has shown the ability to modulate inflammation in clinical trials and may improve long-term outcomes for patients.

Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN)

Roadzen is redefining auto insurance using AI and telematics. CEO Rohan Malhotra discusses the company's newly issued patent, C.A.R.D. - Cognitive Assessment of Risk for Drivers, a 360-degree risk analysis system that provides real-time cognitive and behavioral assessments of drivers and links that data back to insurers for dynamic underwriting and claims optimization. Roadzen is a global company with a presence across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a diverse pipeline of treatments targeting CNS disorders, long COVID, and infectious diseases. Tonix continues to drive clinical innovation and regulatory progress with multiple active trials.

eXoZymes, Inc.

A next-generation biotech company harnessing proprietary enzyme technology to drive transformation across biomanufacturing, waste treatment, and sustainable agriculture. Their enzyme innovation platform is designed to power the future of green industry.

Special Sponsorship

This week's episode is proudly sponsored by The Sustainable Green Team (OTC:SGTM), a leader in eco-friendly solutions and regenerative agriculture. The episode features Kevin Harrington, the original Shark from Shark Tank, spotlighting SGTM's innovations and partnership-driven growth.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a leading business media platform and television series featuring public and private companies, showcasing their innovation and impact. With a weekly reach across Fox Business and Bloomberg Television, over 2.3 million YouTube subscribers, and a strong social media and billboard presence, New to The Street offers guaranteed visibility through earned and sponsored media.

Now in its 16th year, New to The Street continues to be the go-to destination for CEOs and investors looking for "Opportunities To Consider."

Don't Miss It

Show #639 airs Friday, March 28, 2025, at 6:30 PM EST on Bloomberg Television.

Replay and full segments will be available at:

www.NewToTheStreet.com

YouTube: New to The Street TV - @NewtoTheStreetTV

Join over 2.3 million loyal subscribers on our YouTube channel and discover the next big opportunity.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire