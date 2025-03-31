SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - BOC Aviation Limited announced that it has ordered 70 new aircraft from the Airbus A320NEO family, further expanding its fleet. The aircraft are scheduled for delivery through to 2032 and include conversion rights to other variants of the A320NEO family.Earlier today, BOC Aviation announced that it has placed a new, firm order for Boeing's 50 737-8 jets. The aircraft are scheduled for delivery through to 2031 and include conversion rights to other variants of the Boeing 737 family.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX