Dedicated business practice expands long-standing alliance to drive development of software-defined products and factories at scale across industry

Companies plan to scale new group to 7,000 professionals to combine leading industrial technology with AI-powered engineering and manufacturing capabilities

Partners have driven digital transformation for clients including KION Group and Navantia

Siemens and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) are significantly advancing their long-standing alliance partnership to help clients reinvent and transform engineering and manufacturing.

Accenture and Siemens have announced the formation of the Accenture Siemens Business Group to reinvent engineering and manufacturing for clients.

At Hannover Messe 2025, the two companies announced the formation of the Accenture Siemens Business Group, a dedicated business practice to comprise 7,000 professionals with proven manufacturing and IT experience globally. Through the business group, the companies will co-develop and jointly market solutions to clients that combine automation, industrial AI and software from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio with Accenture's data and AI capabilities.

"By strengthening our partnership, we combine the unique capabilities of two market leaders: Siemens' technology, access to data and deep domain knowledge in software, automation and industrial AI with Accenture's power to apply data and AI in engineering and manufacturing," said Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens. "With the new business group, we will empower customers in all industries to supercharge their entire value chain by embedding AI at the core of their businesses."

"Engineering and manufacturing are the next digital frontier," said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture. "The Accenture Siemens Business Group scales the power of automation, data and AI to help clients reinvent their products and how they make them. Together with our long-standing partner Siemens, we will increase speed and efficiency, reduce cost and strengthen the digital core, which is essential for continuous reinvention and the creation of new value."

Proven track record

Accenture and Siemens have a long history of jointly creating value for clients. For KION Group, a leading supply chain solution company, Accenture and Siemens are unifying and optimizing core engineering processes with Siemens Teamcenter as the client's common product lifecycle management (PLM) platform. The initiative rethinks and enhances KION's engineering processes with simulation capabilities, generative AI and Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE).

At Navantia, a Spanish state-owned shipbuilding, technology and defense company, Accenture and Siemens developed and implemented a new product development platform using Siemens Teamcenter and Capital Logic Designer. The platform enables digital twins of Navantia's vessels, increasing the quality of the product design and reducing the company's total design and manufacturing cost by 20%.

Scalable engineering, manufacturing and services solutions for industry

The Accenture Siemens Business Group will create solutions for software-defined products and factories for clients in industries including aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products and goods, electronics, heavy equipment, industrial machinery, semiconductors and transportation.

The group plans to introduce new engineering services that will focus on reinventing engineering and R&D models. It will help clients create global engineering capability centers and develop software-defined products. It will also optimize clients' use of Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) and speed the adoption and use of Accenture's and Siemens' software-defined vehicle (SDV) framework for automakers.

New manufacturing services will support clients in implementing, harmonizing and migrating manufacturing execution systems to track and control manufacturing in real-time. By applying IT principles, the group will advance clients' AI-powered shopfloor operations and automation. Additionally, it will help clients mitigate and prevent cyber threats to operational technology (OT) devices and critical engineering and manufacturing systems with managed security services including Accenture's Managed Extended Detection and Response (MxDR) platform. (A demo of Accenture's and Siemens' joint cybersecurity approach for IT/OT environments is available at Siemens' Hannover Messe booth in Hall 9, booth 53.)

New industrial assets services will include after-sales service, maintenance, repairs and overhaul.

Agentic AI-powered industrial process reinvention

The Accenture Siemens Business Group will enable its solutions for clients with Accenture's suite of Industry X digital engineering and manufacturing assets. These support clients in building AI agents, customizing pre-built agents and foundation models-for example, for simulation and robotics-and ensuring governance across all their AI components. (A demo of embedded generative AI agents in engineering using Siemens NX and engineering software from its recent acquisition Altair is available at Accenture's Hannover Messe booth in Hall 17, booth E32).

Agentic AI can dramatically increase the efficiency and productivity of product development by, for example, automatically validating the impact on feasibility, cost and performance of engineering changes and new designs. Other areas benefitting from agentic AI are PLM, asset management and servicing of industrial equipment, and remote operations.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world's leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services-creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 801,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world's leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. Our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

About Siemens AG

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company's purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably.

In fiscal 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €75.9 billion and net income of €9.0 billion. As of September 30, 2024, the company employed around 312,000 people worldwide on the basis of continuing operations. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

