Allianz Trade, the world leader in trade credit insurance, announces changes in its leadership teams. Benoît des Cressonnières, Global Head of Reinsurance of Allianz Trade and CEO of Euler Hermes Reinsurance AG, will retire on September 30th, 2025. Philippe Dessèvre, currently CFO of Allianz Trade in DACH, will succeed him as of October 1st, 2025. This appointment is subject to the standard regulatory approval requirements.

Benoît des Cressonnières (64) has held numerous leadership roles within Allianz Trade. He joined the Group in 1997, as CFO of Allianz Trade in Belgium. From 2000 to 2007, he took on the roles of Director of Reinsurance Investor Relations, and Corporate Secretary at the Headquarters in Paris. He then moved on to the position he holds today, as Global Head of Reinsurance of Allianz Trade and CEO of Euler Hermes Reinsurance AG, based in Zurich. He is simultaneously member of the Managing Committee of the Allianz Group Reinsurance Office. For the last 4 years, he was also Vice-President and then President of the International Credit Insurance Surety Association (ICISA). Benoît des Cressonnières will retire from his current position at Allianz Trade on September 30th, 2025.

Philippe Dessèvre (56) will succeed Benoît des Cressonnières as Global Head of Reinsurance of Allianz Trade and CEO of Euler Hermes Reinsurance AG, effective October 1st, 2025. He has been part of Allianz Trade since 2000, beginning as Head of Financial Control for Allianz Trade in France. He then held several leadership positions within the Group, being CFO/COO of Allianz Trade Multinationals and of Allianz Trade in France. From 2016 to 2021, he was Group Chief Risk Officer, before moving in 2022 to his current position as CFO of Allianz Trade in DACH. His appointment is subject to the standard regulatory approval requirements.

