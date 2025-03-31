EQS-News: Samara Asset Group p.l.c. / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Samara Asset Group Issues First Quarterly Report for its Bitcoin Bond



31.03.2025 / 10:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Corporate News Samara Asset Group p.l.c. (Samara)

Malta, 31.03.2025 Samara Asset Group Issues First Quarterly Report for its Bitcoin Bond Malta, March 31, 2025. Samara Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: SRAG:GR) is pleased to issue its first-ever quarterly report for the benefit of its shareholders and Bitcoin bondholders. The report's figures are unaudited and estimated as of December 31, 2024. Moving forward, Samara will continue to issue quarterly reports within 90 days of each quarter's end, as stipulated in the terms of the Bitcoin Bond Samara placed in November of last year. The report can be found under the "Investor Relations" section of the Samara website. Key highlights of the report include a Net Asset Value per share of €2.68, reflective of a NAV of approx. €245.2m, as of Dec. 31, 2024. Throughout 2024, Samara deployed over €85m into new fund investments, building a portfolio with exposure to over 700 portfolio companies operating in high-growth sectors such as AI, Biotech, and Blockchain, among others. As of the report date, Samara holds approx. 540 Bitcoin, which Samara leverages as its primary treasury reserve asset. Samara was successful in raising €20m (roughly $21m) from the Bitcoin Bond in November 2024. Approx. 81% of the proceeds raised have been deployed into six new fund investments, with the remainder of proceeds maintained in Cash and Bitcoin. The bond is secured by over €150m of Limited Partnership stakes in various funds, equating to a roughly 13% secured LTV, well below the Bond's covenants tests. "2024 was a triumphant year for Samara as we continued deploying to Funds investing in the most disruptive technologies, as well as accumulating as much Bitcoin as possible," said Patrick Lowry, Samara CEO. "With private capital markets set to erupt and Bitcoin continuing its inevitable march towards mainstream and institutional adoption, I expect 2025 to be a banner year for Samara." Samara intends to issue its audited financial statements in the second quarter of 2025. As audit work is currently ongoing, final audited financial information may differ from that published in this quarterly report. About Samara Asset Group p.l.c. Samara Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: SRAG:GR) is a publicly listed, global holding company providing its shareholders exposure to a portfolio of high-growth opportunities across disruptive sectors and innovative technologies. With exposure to over 700 portfolio companies, Samara democratizes and decentralizes access to the most disruptive technologies, such as AI, Blockchain, and Biotech. Having issued Europe's first-ever Bitcoin Bond, Samara is one of Europe's largest listed Bitcoin holders, leveraging it as its primary treasury reserve asset. For more information, please contact: Samara Asset Group p.l.c. 66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street, Sliema, SLM 1707, Malta https://samara-ag.com/ E-mail: info@samara-ag.com



31.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

