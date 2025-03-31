Swedish Logistic Property AB: SLP appoints Filip Persson as new CEO as of 1 September 2025 - the nomination committee proposes current CEO Tommy Åstrand for the board

The Board of Directors of SLP has appointed Filip Persson, 34, as the company's new CEO effective from 1 September 2025. He has served as Head of Project Management at SLP since 2020 and is currently a member of the company's management team. Filip Persson has more than 10 years of experience in the real estate industry within the logistics segment and has led and been responsible for a number of high-quality projects at SLP. He has previously worked with property management and project development of logistics properties. He was recognized by the Swedish real estate media platform Fastighetsnytt as one of 35 real estate talents under the age of 35.

"After 15 years in executive positions at listed companies, the time is now right for me to focus on board work. SLP's business model is based on acquiring, refining and managing logistics properties with a focus on sustainability. Project development has from the very beginning been a key part of SLP as we continuously acquire properties with significant development potential. During his time at SLP, Filip has demonstrated solid competence across a range of projects. He knows the company and our properties inside and out, which enables SLP to continue its profitable expansion without losing momentum", says Tommy Åstrand, CEO of SLP.

CEO Tommy Åstrand, who has served in SLP since 2020, will remain in his position until 31 August 2025. Furthermore, the nomination committee of SLP will propose to the Annual General Meeting that Tommy Åstrand be elected as a new member of the company's Board of Directors.

"I look forward to taking on an even greater role in SLP's continued expansion and development of its existing and potential property portfolio. Having had the privilege of being part of SLP's journey over the past five years, I am well acquainted with the business model and routines, and together with my colleagues I look forward to continuing to create long-term value for our shareholders, tenants, and society at large", says incoming CEO Filip Persson.

As of 1 September 2025, SLP's management team will consist of Filip Persson (CEO), Matilda Olsson (CFO), and Christian Berglund (Property Manager).

"Since the company's founding, we have systematically built the business with an organization characterized by strong expertise, deep commitment, and internal opportunities to take the next step. This allows us to now carry out this succession and ensure the company's continued profitable expansion and value creation. I would already like to take this opportunity to thank Tommy for his dedication and contributions to SLP's development as CFO and CEO. His long experience and solid expertise have meant a great deal to the company", says Chairman of the Board Erik Selin.

