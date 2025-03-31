Seafire AB: Jacob Persson, CFO, intends to leave Seafire

Seafire's CFO Jacob Persson has decided to leave the company for a new position outside the group in another industry. Jacob Persson has been CFO at Seafire since 2021 and was appointed acting CEO for parts of 2024. Jacob Persson will leave his position in the third quarter and a recruitment process to find his replacement will begin immediately.

"I would like to thank Jacob Persson for his contribution to Seafire. Thanks to Jacob's structured work, Seafire's finance and accounting function is in very good shape for the future. I wish Jacob the best of luck in the future", says Seafire CEO Daniel Repfennig.

"I am grateful to have had the privilege of working with all of Seafire's committed and competent employees and am proud of what we have built. I now look forward to following the group from the sidelines in the future", says Jacob Persson.

For more information, please contact

Daniel Repfennig, CEO, +46 722-00 89 41, daniel.repfennig@seafireab.com

Jacob Persson, CFO, +46 708-64 07 52, jacob.persson@seafireab.com

About Seafire

Seafire is a company group consisting of the business segments Industrial components and Products, which acquires and develops companies in Sweden. The group was founded in 2016 and focuses on acquiring profitable companies with development potential. Seafire consists of 12 companies with sales of about one billion SEK. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.seafireab.com/en.