Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUBB | ISIN: SE0009779796 | Ticker-Symbol: OJ3
Frankfurt
09.06.25 | 09:12
0,453 Euro
+1,34 % +0,006
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEAFIRE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEAFIRE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.06.2025 08:00 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Seafire AB: Per Bodén has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Seafire AB (publ.)

Per Bodén will take office as the new CFO and member of the Group Management of Seafire AB (publ.) on August 18, 2025.

Per Bodén is 50 years old and holds a M.Sc. in Business Administration from Uppsala University and the University of Nottingham. He began his career as an auditor and transaction advisor at PwC and has subsequently worked at Attendo, Evidensia, Beijerinvest and Eltel. Per most recently came from a role as interim CFO at the environmental technology company Bioteria Technologies. Per has extensive experience from senior positions within larger groups as well as more entrepreneurial businesses and has solid experience in financial control, acquisitions and financing in both public and private environments.

"Pers' long experience in developing finance functions and effective governance as well as in M&A and financing will be a strong contribution to Seafire and our subsidiaries' next journey of profitable growth. I am pleased to welcome a strong profile like Per to the Group," says Daniel Repfennig, President and CEO of Seafire.

"I see many opportunities in Seafire, with attractive subsidiaries that have interesting customer offerings and further opportunities for profitable growth organically as well as through acquisitions," says Per Bodén, incoming CFO of Seafire.

Per Bodén succeeds current CFO Jacob Persson, who will remain in his role until August 15.

For more information, please contact

Daniel Repfennig, CEO, +46 722-00 89 41, daniel.repfennig@seafireab.com

About Seafire

Seafire is a company group consisting of the business segments Industrial components and Products, which acquires and develops companies in Sweden. The group was founded in 2016 and focuses on acquiring profitable companies with development potential. Seafire consists of 12 companies with sales of about one billion SEK. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.seafireab.com/en.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.