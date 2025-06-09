Seafire AB: Per Bodén has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Seafire AB (publ.)

Per Bodén will take office as the new CFO and member of the Group Management of Seafire AB (publ.) on August 18, 2025.

Per Bodén is 50 years old and holds a M.Sc. in Business Administration from Uppsala University and the University of Nottingham. He began his career as an auditor and transaction advisor at PwC and has subsequently worked at Attendo, Evidensia, Beijerinvest and Eltel. Per most recently came from a role as interim CFO at the environmental technology company Bioteria Technologies. Per has extensive experience from senior positions within larger groups as well as more entrepreneurial businesses and has solid experience in financial control, acquisitions and financing in both public and private environments.

"Pers' long experience in developing finance functions and effective governance as well as in M&A and financing will be a strong contribution to Seafire and our subsidiaries' next journey of profitable growth. I am pleased to welcome a strong profile like Per to the Group," says Daniel Repfennig, President and CEO of Seafire.

"I see many opportunities in Seafire, with attractive subsidiaries that have interesting customer offerings and further opportunities for profitable growth organically as well as through acquisitions," says Per Bodén, incoming CFO of Seafire.

Per Bodén succeeds current CFO Jacob Persson, who will remain in his role until August 15.

Daniel Repfennig, CEO, +46 722-00 89 41, daniel.repfennig@seafireab.com

About Seafire

Seafire is a company group consisting of the business segments Industrial components and Products, which acquires and develops companies in Sweden. The group was founded in 2016 and focuses on acquiring profitable companies with development potential. Seafire consists of 12 companies with sales of about one billion SEK. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.seafireab.com/en.