Seafire AB: Keivan Cherloo appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Seafire AB (publ.)

Seafire has appointed Keivan Cherloo to the new role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) and member of the Group Management.

Keivan Cherloo is 37 years old, holds a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Royal Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration from Stockholm University. Keivan has significant experience in leadership, strategy and business development from, among others, Axel Johnson International, Business Sweden and Nobia AB (publ.). Keivan most recently came from the role of Business Development Director at Nobia where his experience includes strategy development, change programs, cost rationalization, building product lines/brands.

Daniel Repfennig, President and CEO of Seafire comments: "Keivan's experience from large as well as small companies, operational as well as strategic issues and his personality are a good match with Seafire and our subsidiaries in our effort to drive profit growth and cash flow."

Keivan Cherloo, incoming COO of Seafire comments: "Seafire has exciting subsidiaries with great potential to grow organically and through add-on acquisitions. I look forward to contributing to developing the subsidiaries and Seafire going forward."

Keivan Cherloo will take up his role on August 18, 2025.

Anders Martinsson, Business Area Manager Industry, has chosen to resign to be available for new roles and will leave the Group in the second half of 2025. "I would like to thank Anders for his contribution to Seafire and wish him good luck in the future" says Daniel Repfennig, President and CEO of Seafire.

About Seafire

Seafire is a company group consisting of the business segments Industrial components and Products, which acquires and develops companies in Sweden. The group was founded in 2016 and focuses on acquiring profitable companies with development potential. Seafire consists of 12 companies with sales of about one billion SEK. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.seafireab.com/en.

For more information, please contact

Daniel Repfennig, CEO, +46 722-00 89 41, daniel.repfennig@seafireab.com