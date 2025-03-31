Anzeige
Montag, 31.03.2025

WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Frankfurt
31.03.25
12:14 Uhr
0,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
31.03.2025 13:33 Uhr
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Total Voting Rights

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Total Voting Rights 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Total Voting Rights 
31-March-2025 / 12:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
31 March 2025 
 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
 
Total Voting Rights 
 
 
In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended), Irish 
Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") announces that: 
The total number of Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in issue as at 31 March 2025 is 528,486,642. Each Ordinary Share 
carries one vote. The Company holds no Treasury Shares. The total number of voting rights is, therefore, 528,486,642. 
The above figure 528,486,642 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will 
determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the 
Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended) and the Transparency Rules. 
END 
For further information please contact: 
Investor Relations: 
Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer       Tel: +353 (1) 5570974 
email: investors@iresreit.ie 
Media enquiries: 
Cathal Barry, Drury                                           Tel: +353 (0) 
87 227 9281 
Gavin McLoughlin, Drury                                       Tel: +353 (0) 86 
035 3749 
email: iresreit@drury.ie 
 
About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality 
professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the 
Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, 
and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further 
information at www.iresreit.ie. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:     IRES 
LEI Code:   635400EOPACLULRENY18 
Sequence No.: 380704 
EQS News ID:  2109154 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2109154&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2025 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
