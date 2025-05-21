DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's residential property price inflation softened further in March to the lowest level in one year, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.Residential property prices climbed 7.5 percent year-on-year in March, slower than the 8.0 percent increase in February. Prices have been rising since February 2020.Further, the latest rate of growth was the weakest since March 2024, when prices had risen 7.4 percent.In the capital region, Dublin, residential property prices rose 6.0 percent annually in March. House prices alone showed an increase of 5.9 percent, and those of apartments climbed by 6.2 percent.Except for Dublin, residential property prices in Ireland were 8.7 percent higher in March than a year ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX