Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - Lipari Mining Ltd. (Cboe CA: LML) (formerly Golden Share Resources Corporation) ("LML" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading today on the Cboe Canada Inc. stock exchange under the symbol "LML."

"Listing on Cboe Canada marks a major milestone in our company's growth. Cboe's local expertise, but global footprint provides access to investors worldwide, allowing us to broaden our shareholder base and increase our market visibility," said Ken Johnson, President and CEO of Lipari Mining. "We are proud to take this step, as enhanced liquidity and exposure will support our strategic objectives and drive long-term value for our investors."

About Lipari Mining Ltd.

Lipari Mining Ltd. is a Canadian diamond company, which operates the Braúna diamond mine in Brazil, and is developing its advanced-staged Tchitengo diamond property in Angola. The Company works together with the local communities in which it operates to ensure that its operations support positive and sustainable initiatives with minimal environmental impact. Lipari's shares are listed for trading on the CBOE Canada exchange and trade under the symbol "LML".

All of the natural diamond production from Lipari's operations are produced and exported in accordance with the Kimberley Process Certification System ("KPCS") which imposes strict requirements on producers to enable them to certify their shipments of rough diamonds as "conflict-free" and prevent illegally produced diamonds from entering the legitimate trade.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and the documents incorporated by reference may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to: the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. All forward-looking statements and information are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company concerning anticipated financial performance, business prospects, strategies, regulatory developments, development plans, exploration, development and mining activities and commitments. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: development plans for the Company's mineral projects and expected mine life. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategy", "goals", "objectives" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performances or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the development plans for the Company's mineral projects and expected mine life. The forward-looking statements made herein are subject to a variety of risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual events or results to differ materially and adversely from those reflected in the 4923-2501-0991.4 forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Specific reference is made to the Company's listing statement on file with the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities (and available on www.sedarplus.ca) for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

CBOE CANADA DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/246662

SOURCE: Lipari Mining Ltd.