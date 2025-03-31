Regulatory News:
Veolia (Paris:VIE) presents its 2024 extra-financial performance and confirms the objectives associated with its multifaceted performance as part of the GreenUp 2024-2027 strategic program.
Multifaceted performance translates the way in which Veolia's stakeholders in their five complementary and inseparable dimensions (economic/financial, commercial, social, societal and environmental) are embedded into the Group's value creation model. Veolia is a pioneer of this holistic vision of performance, guided by its purpose, which stimulates the creation of financial and extra-financial value in the long term.
In 2024, the Group once again demonstrated its excellence, with record results, despite an uncertain environment, and the achievement of all its multifaceted performance objectives to create a positive economic and environmental impact. These results have been praised by the main international extra-financial rating agencies.
This exceptional record builds on the strong commitment of the Group's 215,000 employees, representing a rate of 88% (measured among 165,000 employees), thus confirming the success of the merger with Suez.
Environmental achievements are also particularly significant, with a reduction of nearly -15% in emissions (scopes 1 and 2), and an increase of +13% in scope 41, i.e. 15.2 Mt of CO2 erased by Veolia's actions. The plan to phase out coal in Europe, with value-creating projects, has also made good progress, with 133.5 M€ invested in 2024 and 656 M€ since the start of the plan. The Group also treated 8.7 Mt of hazardous waste, thus protecting the health of populations and ecosystems, while exceeding its biodiversity preservation objectives. Finally, Veolia has been able to save 1.45 Bm3 of fresh water through its actions (sobriety, leak reduction, use of alternative resources).
"These remarkable results demonstrate the robustness of our multifaceted performance model and our unique ability to create sustainable value for all our stakeholders. Our decisive progress in decarbonization, pollution control and resource regeneration confirm our position as a global leader in ecological transformation. We prove every day that it is possible to combine operational performance and positive environmental impact by putting our expertise at the service of our clients," says Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO of Veolia
The complete table of 2024 results by dimension
Dimension
Objective
Key performance indicator
2024 results
GreenUp
objectives
Commercial
Customer and consumer satisfaction
Customer satisfaction rate via the extended Net Promoter Score methodology (score and coverage of turnover)
NPS 55
81 %
Score 30
80% of turnover covered
Decarbonization of our customers scope 4
Erased GHG emissions
+13 vs 2023
+30 vs 2023
Growth enginess and innovation
Revenue growth in priority business segments (energy, water technologies, hazardous waste)
+6,6 %
vs 2023
CAGR 5 vs 2023
Environnemental
Decarbonization reduction of scopes 1 2
Reduction of GHG
emissions scopes 1 and 2
-14,5 vs 2021
-18 vs 2021
Decarbonization transformation of our facilities (including coal phase-out and methane capture)
Decarbonization Capex including coal phase-out in Europe and methane capture (cumulative 2024 2027)
133,5 M€
600 M€
Water savings and resource regeneration
Fresh water saved
1,45 bn m³
= 1,5 bn m3
Depollution biodiversity
Preservation of biodiversity on sensitive sites
73 progress
= 85 progress
Social
Health, safety and well-being
Lost-time injury
frequency rate
4,33
= 4,1
Employee engagement
Employee engagement rate (Voice of Resourcers survey)
|
88 %
|
= 85 %
Diversity and inclusion
Proportion of women
in the Group's Management Committee
32,4 %
= 30 %
Societal
Ethics and compliance
Positive responses to the question "ethics and compliance" in the VoR survey
86 %
= 83 %
Support for local communities
People benefiting from inclusive access to essential services (all activities)
8,4 M inhabitants
8,4 M inhabitants
Financial
Profitability
Current net income Group share
1 530 M€
23-27 CAGR ~10 %
(constant FX)
Investment capacity
Free cash flow (before discretionary growth investments)
1 819 M€
Annual objective
Return on capital employed
After-tax ROCE
8,8 %
Annual objective
Available online
Climate report
ESG report
ABOUT VEOLIA
Veolia group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with 215,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2024, the Veolia group provided 111 million inhabitants with drinking water and 98 million with sanitation, produced 42 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 65 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 44.7 billion euros in 2024. www.veolia.com
1 The Scope 4, also called "erased emissions", is a concept unique to Veolia, to value the reduction of third-party GHG emissions thanks to the Group's decarbonation solutions. Veolia ensures that Scope 4 is part of a different accounting than its Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions and that they cannot in any case be subtracted from the latter.
