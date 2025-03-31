Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 31

31 March 2025

Richmond Hill Resources Plc

("Richmond Hill" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

London, UK, 31 March 2025 - In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Richard Hill hereby announces that it has 104,649,639 ordinary shares of £0.006 each ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The figure of 104,649,639 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of Richmond Hill Resources Plc take responsibility for this announcement.

