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Während Kupfer zum Engpass wird, startet diese Aktie in Nevada die nächste große Explorationsphase
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WKN: A12ANP | ISIN: CA65106N2041 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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PR Newswire
20.03.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Martello Gold Project - Rig Mobilisation

Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Martello Gold Project - Rig Mobilisation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20

Richmond Hill Resources PLC
("Richmond Hill" or the "Company")

Martello Gold Project- Rig Mobilisation

Richmond Hill Resources PLC (AIM: RHR) announces that it has engaged a third-party drilling contractor with respect to the Martello Gold Project. The program is expected to be drill over 1,300 metres and last approximately two weeks. Rig mobilisation is expected to occur by end of March 2026. A further announcement will be made upon the commencement of drilling.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Richmond Hill Resources

Hamish Harris

Tel: +44 (0)787958 4153

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western

Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880

Clear Capital Limited (Broker)

Bob Roberts

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3869 6080

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at https://richmondhillresources.com/

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the Company's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.


© 2026 PR Newswire
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