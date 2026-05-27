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WKN: A12ANP | ISIN: CA65106N2041 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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PR Newswire
27.05.2026 12:36 Uhr
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Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Martello update

Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Martello update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 27

27 May 2026

Richmond Hill Resources Plc

(" Richmond Hill" or the " Company")

Martello update

Richmond Hill Resources announces that further to its announcement of 14 April 2026 all the cores from the drilling programme at the Martello Gold Project have now been submitted for assaying with results expected to be received within the next three weeks. In aggregate 1,307 metres of drilling was completed across seven holes.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

Richmond Hill Resources

Hamish Harris

Tel: +44 (0) 203 582 6636

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western

Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880

Clear Capital Limited (Broker)

Bob Roberts

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3869 6080

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.richmondhillresources.com

Caution regarding forward looking statements

Certain statements in this announcement, are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identi?ed by their use of terms and phrases such as 'believe', 'could', "should" 'envisage', 'estimate', 'intend', 'may', 'plan', 'potentially', "expect", 'will' or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements re?ect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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