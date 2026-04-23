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WKN: A12ANP | ISIN: CA65106N2041 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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PR Newswire
23.04.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Additional Mining Claims near Martello

Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Additional Mining Claims near Martello

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 23

Richmond Hill Resources Plc

("Richmond Hill" or the "Company")

Additional Mining Claims near Martello

Richmond Hill Resources Plc (AIM: RHR) is pleased to announce that, in addition to the announcement on 21 April 2026, regarding the completion of the acquisition of the Bartlett Mining Claims, the Company has acquired an additional 28 mining claims covering 546 hectares via staking as per the map below titled Project Expansion. These claims were acquired for minimal cost (CAD$1,400).

Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the Company's announcement on 7 April 2026.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Richmond Hill Resources

Hamish Harris

Tel: +44 (0)203 582 6636

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western

Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880

Clear Capital Limited (Broker)

Bob Roberts

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3869 6080

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at https://richmondhillresources.com/

© 2026 PR Newswire
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