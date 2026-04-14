Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Martello update
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 14
14 April 2026
Richmond Hill Resources Plc
(" Richmond Hill" or the " Company")
Martello update
Richmond Hill Resources announces that its drilling programme at the Martello Gold Project has now been completed with cores having been sent to Winnipeg to be submitted for assaying. In aggregate 1,307 metres ("m") of drilling was completed across seven holes.
Hole TB26-001 intersected an 84m Quartz Feldspar Porphyry ("QFP") unit with high gold potential, highly silicified with colours ranging from dark grey to pale green. The interval from 104m to 156m contained sparse quartz veinlets bearing sulphides, with a notable 8cm quartz vein at 128.3m. Below the QFP, a medium-grained mafic intrusive (diorite) unit extended from 156m to 187.75m. Two brecciated and sheared carbonate veins bearing sulphides were observed in the lower mafic volcanic sequence and will be tested for gold potential.
Hole TB26-002 yielded significant mineralisation within the QFP unit with two QFP intercepts measuring 45.5m and 14m in thickness. Minor quartz veining with disseminated pyrite was observed throughout. The hole also intersected substantial brecciated quartz veining in sheared mafic volcanics, including a 22cm vein and 40cm vein with pyrite clots. Historical gold association with sheared mafic volcanics will be tested.
Hole TB26-003 reached target depth. Early drilling through the target interval at 101 metres encountered diorite with several fault zones but no QFP or significant veining intersected to date in this location.
Hole TB26-004 intercepted QFP from 114.5-122m, 126-129m and 134.75-136.25m. Drilling was shut down early due to intercepting relatively barren mafic volcanic rock.
Hole TB26-005 intercepted QFP from 28m to 64m: a 32m interception of the unit. One 15cm breccia vein was observed in the unit.
Hole TB26-006: the QFP unit ended at approximately 179.5m with a total thickness of 38.5m.
HoleTB26-007: QFP intersection from 130 to 156m with a thickness of 26m. Brecciated quartz vein from 156 to ~156.75m with sulphides.
Drilling Details
Hole ID
Pad
Azimuth
Dip
Target Depth (M)
Final Depth (M)
Status
TB26-001
1
260
80
175
200
Complete
TB26-002
1
215
70
200
200
Complete
TB26-003
2
60
70
200
200
Complete
TB26-004
3
240
70
200
176
Complete
TB26-005
3
20
75
125
125
Complete
TB26-006
4
260
75
200
200
Complete
TB26-007
4
210
80
200
206
Complete
Hamish Harris commented: "It's pleasing to have finished our maiden drilling campaign in good time and we look forward to receiving the assay results in the coming weeks."
Qualified Person
The technical information contained in this disclosure has been read and approved by Sheldon Modeland, P.Geo, a director of the Company and a current member of Association of Professional Geoscientists of Saskatchewan and acts as the Qualified Person under the AIM Rules - Note for Mining and Oil & Gas Companies.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.
Richmond Hill Resources
Hamish Harris
Tel: +44 (0) 203 582 6636
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)
Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7213 0880
Clear Capital Limited (Broker)
Bob Roberts
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3869 6080
Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.richmondhillresources.com
Caution regarding forward looking statements
Certain statements in this announcement, are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identi?ed by their use of terms and phrases such as 'believe', 'could', "should" 'envisage', 'estimate', 'intend', 'may', 'plan', 'potentially', "expect", 'will' or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements re?ect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors.