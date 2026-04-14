Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Martello update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 14

14 April 2026

Richmond Hill Resources Plc

(" Richmond Hill" or the " Company")

Martello update

Richmond Hill Resources announces that its drilling programme at the Martello Gold Project has now been completed with cores having been sent to Winnipeg to be submitted for assaying. In aggregate 1,307 metres ("m") of drilling was completed across seven holes.

Hole TB26-001 intersected an 84m Quartz Feldspar Porphyry ("QFP") unit with high gold potential, highly silicified with colours ranging from dark grey to pale green. The interval from 104m to 156m contained sparse quartz veinlets bearing sulphides, with a notable 8cm quartz vein at 128.3m. Below the QFP, a medium-grained mafic intrusive (diorite) unit extended from 156m to 187.75m. Two brecciated and sheared carbonate veins bearing sulphides were observed in the lower mafic volcanic sequence and will be tested for gold potential.

Hole TB26-002 yielded significant mineralisation within the QFP unit with two QFP intercepts measuring 45.5m and 14m in thickness. Minor quartz veining with disseminated pyrite was observed throughout. The hole also intersected substantial brecciated quartz veining in sheared mafic volcanics, including a 22cm vein and 40cm vein with pyrite clots. Historical gold association with sheared mafic volcanics will be tested.

Hole TB26-003 reached target depth. Early drilling through the target interval at 101 metres encountered diorite with several fault zones but no QFP or significant veining intersected to date in this location.

Hole TB26-004 intercepted QFP from 114.5-122m, 126-129m and 134.75-136.25m. Drilling was shut down early due to intercepting relatively barren mafic volcanic rock.

Hole TB26-005 intercepted QFP from 28m to 64m: a 32m interception of the unit. One 15cm breccia vein was observed in the unit.

Hole TB26-006: the QFP unit ended at approximately 179.5m with a total thickness of 38.5m.

HoleTB26-007: QFP intersection from 130 to 156m with a thickness of 26m. Brecciated quartz vein from 156 to ~156.75m with sulphides.

Drilling Details

Hole ID Pad Azimuth Dip Target Depth (M) Final Depth (M) Status TB26-001 1 260 80 175 200 Complete TB26-002 1 215 70 200 200 Complete TB26-003 2 60 70 200 200 Complete TB26-004 3 240 70 200 176 Complete TB26-005 3 20 75 125 125 Complete TB26-006 4 260 75 200 200 Complete TB26-007 4 210 80 200 206 Complete

Hamish Harris commented: "It's pleasing to have finished our maiden drilling campaign in good time and we look forward to receiving the assay results in the coming weeks."

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this disclosure has been read and approved by Sheldon Modeland, P.Geo, a director of the Company and a current member of Association of Professional Geoscientists of Saskatchewan and acts as the Qualified Person under the AIM Rules - Note for Mining and Oil & Gas Companies.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

Richmond Hill Resources Hamish Harris Tel: +44 (0) 203 582 6636 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western Tel: +44 (0) 20 7213 0880 Clear Capital Limited (Broker) Bob Roberts Tel: +44 (0) 20 3869 6080

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.richmondhillresources.com

Caution regarding forward looking statements

Certain statements in this announcement, are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identi?ed by their use of terms and phrases such as 'believe', 'could', "should" 'envisage', 'estimate', 'intend', 'may', 'plan', 'potentially', "expect", 'will' or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements re?ect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors.