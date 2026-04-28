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WKN: A40D13 | ISIN: GB00BNTBWF32 | Ticker-Symbol: V39
Frankfurt
28.04.26 | 08:03
0,016 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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PR Newswire
28.04.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Grant of Options

Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Grant of Options

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 28

Richmond Hill Resources PLC
("Richmond Hill" or the "Company")

Grant of Options

Richmond Hill Resources PLC (AIM: RHR) announces the grant of options to certain directors of the Company.

Grant of Options

Options over a total of 31,000,000 new ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") were awarded on 27 April 2026 at an exercise price of 2 pence per new Ordinary Share (being a premium of approximately 30 per cent over the mid closing price on 24 April 2026) (the "Options"). The Options vest immediately and will expire in approximately 2 years from the date of grant.

The Options represent approximately 4.2 per cent. of the Company's current issued ordinary share capital. The Options have been issued to certain directors of the Company as set out in the table below.

Name

Position

Date of Issue

Options

Exercise Price

Expiry date

Hamish Harris

CEO

27/04/2026

25,000,000

2 pence

31/03/2028

Sheldon Modeland

Non-Executive Director

27/04/2026

3,000,000

2 pence

31/03/2028

David Tink

Non-Executive Chairman

27/04/2026

3,000,000

2 pence

31/03/2028

Following the issue of the Options, as at the date of this announcement there are a total of 63,262,071 options over Ordinary Shares in issue, representing 8.6% of the current issued share capital of the Company.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the Company's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Richmond Hill Resources

Hamish Harris

Tel: +44 (0) 203 582 6636

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western

Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880

Clear Capital Limited (Broker)

Bob Roberts

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3869 6080

1

Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

A) Hamish Harris

B) Sheldon Modeland

C) David Tink

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

A) CEO

B) Non-Executive Director

C) Non-Executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Richmond Hill Resources plc

b)

LEI

2138009XFT53PKLIH113

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

instrument

Identification code

Options over new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each

GB00BNTBWF32

b)

Nature of the transaction

Options awarded

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

A

2 pence

25,000,000

B

2 pence

3,000,000

C

2 pence

3,000,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

See above

e)

Date of transaction

27 April 2026

f)

Place of transaction

London Stock Exchange

© 2026 PR Newswire
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