Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Grant of Options

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 28

Richmond Hill Resources PLC

("Richmond Hill" or the "Company")



Grant of Options

Richmond Hill Resources PLC (AIM: RHR) announces the grant of options to certain directors of the Company.

Grant of Options

Options over a total of 31,000,000 new ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") were awarded on 27 April 2026 at an exercise price of 2 pence per new Ordinary Share (being a premium of approximately 30 per cent over the mid closing price on 24 April 2026) (the "Options"). The Options vest immediately and will expire in approximately 2 years from the date of grant.

The Options represent approximately 4.2 per cent. of the Company's current issued ordinary share capital. The Options have been issued to certain directors of the Company as set out in the table below.

Name Position Date of Issue Options Exercise Price Expiry date Hamish Harris CEO 27/04/2026 25,000,000 2 pence 31/03/2028 Sheldon Modeland Non-Executive Director 27/04/2026 3,000,000 2 pence 31/03/2028 David Tink Non-Executive Chairman 27/04/2026 3,000,000 2 pence 31/03/2028

Following the issue of the Options, as at the date of this announcement there are a total of 63,262,071 options over Ordinary Shares in issue, representing 8.6% of the current issued share capital of the Company.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the Company's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Richmond Hill Resources Hamish Harris Tel: +44 (0) 203 582 6636 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Clear Capital Limited (Broker) Bob Roberts Tel: +44 (0) 20 3869 6080