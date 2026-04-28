Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Grant of Options
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 28
Richmond Hill Resources PLC
("Richmond Hill" or the "Company")
Grant of Options
Richmond Hill Resources PLC (AIM: RHR) announces the grant of options to certain directors of the Company.
Grant of Options
Options over a total of 31,000,000 new ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") were awarded on 27 April 2026 at an exercise price of 2 pence per new Ordinary Share (being a premium of approximately 30 per cent over the mid closing price on 24 April 2026) (the "Options"). The Options vest immediately and will expire in approximately 2 years from the date of grant.
The Options represent approximately 4.2 per cent. of the Company's current issued ordinary share capital. The Options have been issued to certain directors of the Company as set out in the table below.
Name
Position
Date of Issue
Options
Exercise Price
Expiry date
Hamish Harris
CEO
27/04/2026
25,000,000
2 pence
31/03/2028
Sheldon Modeland
Non-Executive Director
27/04/2026
3,000,000
2 pence
31/03/2028
David Tink
Non-Executive Chairman
27/04/2026
3,000,000
2 pence
31/03/2028
Following the issue of the Options, as at the date of this announcement there are a total of 63,262,071 options over Ordinary Shares in issue, representing 8.6% of the current issued share capital of the Company.
Forward Looking Statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the Company's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
Richmond Hill Resources
Hamish Harris
Tel: +44 (0) 203 582 6636
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)
Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western
Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880
Clear Capital Limited (Broker)
Bob Roberts
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3869 6080
1
Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
A) Hamish Harris
B) Sheldon Modeland
C) David Tink
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/Status
A) CEO
B) Non-Executive Director
C) Non-Executive Chairman
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Richmond Hill Resources plc
b)
LEI
2138009XFT53PKLIH113
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
Options over new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each
GB00BNTBWF32
b)
Nature of the transaction
Options awarded
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
See above
e)
Date of transaction
27 April 2026
f)
Place of transaction
London Stock Exchange