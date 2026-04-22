Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Update re Bartlett Mining Claims

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22

Richmond Hill Resources Plc

("Richmond Hill" or the "Company")

Update re Bartlett Mining Claims

Issue of Equity

Richmond Hill Resources Plc (AIM: RHR) is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement on 7 April 2026, the Company has completed the acquisition of the Bartlett Mining Claims (the "Transaction") located in Ontario, Canada.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has paid CAD$125,000 in cash and issued 16,983,827 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each at a price of 1.75 pence per share, in satisfaction of the CAD$550,000 consideration due under the Agreement (the "Consideration Shares") to a third party.

The Consideration Shares will be subject to a lock-in agreement whereby the shares will be restricted from sale, transfer or disposal, other than in accordance with the lock-in terms. The Consideration Shares will be released in four equal instalments on 15 October 2026, 15 April 2027, 15 June 2027 and 15 October 2027.

Issue of Shares

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the admission of the 16,983,827 Consideration Shares to trading on AIM ("Admission"). Admission is expected to occur on or around 27 April 2026. The Consideration Shares will rank pari passuwith the existing ordinary shares.

Total Voting Rights

For the purposes of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 735,248,168 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the Company's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the Company's announcement on 7 April 2026.This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Richmond Hill Resources Hamish Harris Tel: +44 (0)203 582 6636 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Clear Capital Limited (Broker) Bob Roberts Tel: +44 (0) 20 3869 6080