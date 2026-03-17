Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Update re Martello Gold Project

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 17

Richmond Hill Resources PLC

("Richmond Hill" or the "Company")



Update re Martello Gold Project

Richmond Hill Resources PLC (AIM: RHR) announces that, further to the announcement on 5 February 2026, a third-party contractor has now completed a DRONE-MAG survey on the Martello Gold Project. The survey was conducted using a DRONE-MAG system, consisting of a Blacksquare Hercules X4 drone, a GEM Systems GSMP-35U potassium vapor magnetometer, and GEM Systems GSM-19 Overhauser base stations.

From 16 - 25 February 2026, the contractor completed an airborne magnetic survey using an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) over the Martello Gold Project near Dryden, Ontario, Canada. The survey was flown for Richmond Hill Resources totalling 773.7 line-kilometres and was an add on to the previously flown survey in 2023.

Richmond Hill has engaged Critical Discoveries to write an assessment report based on the data provided by the contractor.

Hamish Harris, CEO of Richmond Hill, commented: " This survey now completes the gap in previous work over our licences in the Martello Gold Project and provides further information on the project as we look forward to our maiden drill campaign which we expect to commence shortly. I look forward to updating the market with respect to this shortly."

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the Company's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Richmond Hill Resources Hamish Harris Tel: +44 (0)787958 4153 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Clear Capital Limited (Broker) Bob Roberts Tel: +44 (0) 20 3869 6080