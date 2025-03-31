DJ Metro Bank Completes Sale of GBP584 million Unsecured Personal Loan Book

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) Metro Bank Completes Sale of GBP584 million Unsecured Personal Loan Book 31-March-2025 / 14:43 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) 31 March 2025 Metro Bank Holdings PLC (the "Company") Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 Metro Bank Completes Sale of GBP584 million1 Unsecured Personal Loan Book Further to Metro Bank's announcement on 26 February 2025 regarding the sale of a portfolio of approximately GBP584 million performing unsecured personal loans (the "Portfolio")2, Metro Bank confirms that the sale completed on 31 March 2025. The sale of the Portfolio is in line with Metro Bank's strategy to reposition its balance sheet and enhance risk-adjusted returns on capital. The transaction is capital accretive and creates additional lending capacity to enable Metro Bank to continue its asset rotation towards higher yielding commercial, corporate, SME lending and specialist mortgages. 1. Cut-off as at 31-December-24 2. Metro Bank will retain the legal title to these loans, as well as responsibility for servicing them and liability for historic and ongoing conduct issues unless caused by any servicer which replaces Metro Bank Enquiries: Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations Stella Gavaletakis +44 (0) 7464 224720 IR@metrobank.plc.uk Metro Bank Media Relations Victoria Gregory +44 (0) 7773 244608 pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk FGS Global Chris Sibbald +44 (0) 7855 955531 metrobank-lon@fgsglobal.com ENDS About Metro Bank Metro Bank is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience. It holds the number two spot for personal and business service instore in the Competition and Markets Authority's Service Quality Survey in February 2025. Since 2012, Metro Bank has originated and approved just over GBP10bn in commercial lending. The community bank offers retail, business, commercial and private banking services, and prides itself on giving customers the choice to bank however, whenever and wherever they choose, and supporting the customers and communities it serves. Whether that's through its network of 76 stores; on the phone through its UK-based contact centres; or online through its internet banking or award-winning mobile app, the bank offers customers real choice. Metro Bank is a multi-award-winning organisation. The Bank has also been awarded "Large Loans Mortgage Lender of the Year", 2024 and 2023 Mortgage Awards, accredited as a top ten Most Loved Workplace 2023, "2023 Best Lender of the Year - UK" in the M&A Today, Global Awards, the "Inclusive Culture Initiative Award" in the 2023 Inclusive Awards, "Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award" and "Leader of the Year Award 2023" at the Top 1% Workplace Awards, "Best Women Mortgage Leaders in the UK" from Elite Women 2023, "Diversity Lead of the Year", 2023 Women in Finance, Best Large Loan Lender, 2023 Mortgage Strategy Awards" "Best Business Credit Card", Forbes Advisor Best of 2023 Awards, "Best Business Credit Card", 2023 Moneynet Personal Finance Awards. Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of Metro Bank PLC. Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme refer to the FSCS website www.fscs.org.uk. All Metro Bank products are subject to status and approval. Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation (including the METRO newspaper or its publishers) anywhere in the world. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: MTRO LEI Code: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 380716 EQS News ID: 2109310 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

